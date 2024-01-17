Where to buy NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super graphics cards: B&H Photo, Best Buy, and more retailers with the latest stock

By Ben Wilson
published

Find the best price for the newly-released GeForce RTX 4070 Super desktop GPU.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card launches today (Wednesday, January 17) at around 9 AM ET, in line with previous launches. As with most gaming-centric PC hardware, stock will be limited, and scalpers will be on the prowl, looking to beat you to the punch for a purchase. Thankfully, many retailers have safeguards to try and prevent this shady practice, but it's not always foolproof.

So, I'm looking for US retailers with the new RTX 4070 Super GPU listings and their latest prices to save you the search. Plus, I've gathered details on specifications, MSRP, and a list of pre-built gaming desktop PCs that come with the new graphics card inside and are ready to use. It's a clever way to pick up the latest PC gaming tech if you were planning to build an entirely new gaming desktop around the new GPU.

Where to buy the RTX 4070 Super

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super price (MSRP)

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super has an MSRP of $599, matching the standard RTX 4070 model that launched in April 2023. It's priced between two AMD Radeon rivals, with the RX 7800 XT at $499 and the RX 7900 XT at $899 MSRP. Naturally, this price is just a suggestion and is generally linked closely to the NVIDIA-manufactured RTX 4070 Super reference card. Third-party models with overclocked internals will likely push above the $600 mark, and potential stock issues can, unfortunately, do the same.

Can I buy RTX 4070 Super pre-built gaming desktops?

Buying one of the best pre-built gaming desktops can save you the hassle of sourcing components and configuring a PC, but the price is usually much steeper. The trade-off comes from trusting a third-party company to help you select parts, build the machine, and test for errors before shipping it.

So far, pre-built desktops featuring the new RTX 4070 Super haven't appeared. A few listings were hinted at before the GPU launched, but the stock was already unavailable for pre-order. I'll keep you updated with the latest manufacturers offering a shortcut to a ready-made PC loaded with this brand-new graphics card if it becomes available in the next few hours.

What are the RTX 4070 Super specs?

RTX 4070 Super vs. RTX 4070 (Image credit: Windows Central | NVIDIA)
Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070RTX 4070 Super
MSRP$599$599
VRAM12GB GDDR6X12GB GDDR6X
Base clock1.92 GHz1.98 GHz
Boost clock2.48 GHz2.48 GHz
CUDA cores58887168
Shader cores 29 TFLOPS36 TFLOPS
Tensor cores (AI)466 AI TOPS568 AI TOPS
Required power650W650W

