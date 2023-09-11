Dell partners with the University of Limerick to develop an AI platform for cancer research

What you need to know

Advancements in medical technology are ever-emerging, and now, with generative AI, the number of new opportunities that can be tapped into is endless. As is the case with Dell, which is partnering up with the University of Limerick (UL) to advance predictive and diagnostic cancer research.

Dell will work closely with the university's 'Digital Cancer Research Centre' to develop an AI-powered platform and digital twin technology that can be leveraged to enhance predictive and diagnostic cancer research (via Silicon Republic.)

The new technology aims to equip researchers with crucial information to help hasten a diagnosis and enhance the treatment process for patients with B-cell lymphoma.

Together, we are harnessing the power of data through new technologies to benefit patients and healthcare professionals globally. Catherine Doyle, Managing Director Dell

Additionally, AI will speed up cancer biomarker testing while providing researchers with information on handling patients with B-cell lymphoma. The platform will also be leveraged to help researchers curate tailor-made therapies for patients based on their tumor characteristics.

Paul Murray, Professor of Molecular Pathology at UL and Director of the Digital Pathology Unit at the Digital Cancer Research Centre explains: "This is the beginning of a very exciting research project for the team here at UL's Digital Cancer Research Centre, and we're looking forward to accelerating this project with the digital support and insights from the team at Dell Technologies."

The professor further indicated that the partnership with Dell will also promote a better understanding of cancer development and how cells behave.