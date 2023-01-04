HP unveils upgraded OMEN desktops and laptops with integrated GeForce Now

What you need to know

HP unveils modern revisions to its OMEN gaming laptop and desktop range at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, supporting the latest Intel 13th Gen CPUs.

The OMEN 17 laptop features a choice between the just-announced Intel i9-13900HX or i7-13700HX.

Integrated NVIDIA GeForce Now support comes with HP's new OMEN Gaming Hub software featured on the OMEN machines.

HP is showcasing updates to its OMEN gaming PCs and laptops at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Upgrades to the OMEN 17 laptop include the brand-new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX mobile processor using its Tempest cooling technology to keep thermals under control, allowing for desktop-quality performance. HP claims this refreshed edition will support the latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics but hasn't clarified which mobile GPUs will be available when it launches later in January with an MSRP of $1,700.

OMEN 17 (Image credit: HP)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 OMEN 17 Operating system Windows 11 Home Panel IPS QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz 3ms 300nits Row 2 - Cell 0 IPS QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz 3ms 300nits Row 3 - Cell 0 IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 7ms 300nits Graphics "Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptop GPU" Processors Intel i9-13900HX Row 6 - Cell 0 Intel i7-13700HX Memory 16 / 32GB DDR5-5600 (Core i9) Row 8 - Cell 0 16 / 32GB DDR5-4800 (Core i7) Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB NVMe TLC SSD Row 10 - Cell 0 2x 512GB NVMe TLC SSD Connectivity 1x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Row 12 - Cell 0 1x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C Row 13 - Cell 0 3x USB-A Video 1x Mini-DP Row 15 - Cell 0 1x HDMI 2.1 Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3 Row 17 - Cell 0 Realtek Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3 Keyboard Per-key RGB mechanical Row 19 - Cell 0 4-zone RGB Weight 6.15 lb Dimensions 15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 in

Image 1 of 2 OMEN 40L (Image credit: HP) OMEN 45L (Image credit: HP)

The OMEN 40L and 45L desktops gain support for up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, allowing smooth 4K real-time rendering at high framerates, making these monstrous desktops ideal for high-performance gaming and content creation. Anyone who springs for the OMEN 45L desktop will enjoy extended support for CPU overclocking thanks to the revolutionary OMEN Cryo Chamber all-in-one cooling solution, stored in a separate compartment of the PC case. No price was revealed for the OMEN 40L and 45L, but HP expects them to be available this winter.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 OMEN 40L OMEN 45L Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Row 2 - Cell 0 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Row 3 - Cell 0 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Row 4 - Cell 0 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12GB Row 5 - Cell 0 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 8GB Row 6 - Cell 0 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 8GB Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8GB Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB Processors Intel Core i7-13700K / KF (liquid cooling) Intel Core i9-13900K / KF (liquid cooling) Row 12 - Cell 0 Intel Core i9-13900K / KF (liquid cooling) Intel Core i7-13700K / KF (liquid cooling) Row 13 - Cell 0 Intel Core i9-13900 / F (air cooling) Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 0 Intel Core i7-13700 / F (air cooling) Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 0 Intel Core i5-13400 / F (air cooling) Row 15 - Cell 2 Memory 64GB DDR5-5200 RGB 64GB DDR5-5200 RGB Row 17 - Cell 0 8 / 16 / 32GB DDR5-5200 RGB 8 / 16 / 32GB DDR5-5200 RGB Storage Up to 2x 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB PCIe-4x4 NVMe SSD Up to 2x 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB PCIe-4x4 NVMe SSD Row 19 - Cell 0 Up to 2x 256GB / 512GB / 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Up to 2x 256GB / 512GB / 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Row 20 - Cell 0 Up to 4x 1TB / 2TB 7200rpm SATA HDD Up to 4x 1TB / 2TB 7200rpm SATA HDD Connectivity 4x USB-A / (front panel) 4x USB-A / (front panel) Row 22 - Cell 0 6x USB-A / 2x USB-C (rear) 6x USB-A / 2x USB-C (rear) Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3 Intel Wi-Fi 6E / Bluetooth 5.3 Row 24 - Cell 0 Realtek Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.3 Realtek Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 41.23 lb 49.82 lb Dimensions 8.03 x 18.5 x 18.39 in 8.03 x 18.5 x 21.85 in

OMEN 25L (Image credit: HP)

The OMEN 25L is a long-standing, reliable pre-built desktop gaming PC that is now available with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors. Consumers can choose between liquid cooling and air cooling, depending on their choice of Intel CPU. The revised 25L also supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPUs to configure with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4000MHz, making it a powerful option for gaming and content creation against the beefier OMEN 40L and 45L. Currently, no price is available for the new OMEN 25L, but HP expects it to also be available this winter.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 OMEN 25L Operating system Windows 11 Home Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Row 2 - Cell 0 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Row 3 - Cell 0 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / 3070 / 3070Ti 8GB Row 4 - Cell 0 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB Row 5 - Cell 0 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB Row 6 - Cell 0 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB Row 7 - Cell 0 AMD Radeon RX 6600 / 6500 XT 8GB Processors Intel Core i5-13600K / KF (liquid cooling) Row 9 - Cell 0 Intel Core i7-13700 / 13700F (air cooling) Row 10 - Cell 0 Intel Core i5-13400 / 13400F (air cooling) Memory 64GB DDR5-4000 RGB Row 12 - Cell 0 8 / 16 / 32GB DDR5-4000 RGB Storage Up to 2x 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe-4x4 NVMe SSD Row 14 - Cell 0 Up to 2x 256GB / 512GB / 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Row 15 - Cell 0 Up to 3x 1 / 2TB 7200rpm SATA HDD Connectivity 2x USB-A (front panel) Row 17 - Cell 0 4x USB-A / 2x USB-C (rear) Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5 Row 19 - Cell 0 Realtek Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 30.45 lb Dimensions 6.50 x 15.59 x 17.64 in

OMEN Gaming Hub (Image credit: HP)

In addition to upgrading its laptops and desktops, HP is introducing a cloud gaming solution into its OMEN hardware with the OMEN Gaming Hub software, making HP the first Windows PC manufacturer with an integrated NVIDIA GeForce Now solution. Users can stream games from the cloud and play them on their OMEN machines without needing powerful hardware, further expanding the potential of the service to more devices every few months, including some cars with GeForce Now support.

Windows Central take

I'll always welcome upgrades to the HP OMEN line, especially when they involve the just-announced 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors that promise to significantly upgrade gaming laptops without impacting battery life. We don't yet know the real-world performance of the new OMEN 17 laptop, but I'm optimistic about its chances. Choosing the highest specs gets you a full-size, per-key RGB mechanical keyboard, but we need to see which GPUs are available before I'm sold.

The OMEN 25L regularly pops up in recommendations for the best pre-built gaming machines from my colleagues and me, so I'm anxiously awaiting a confirmed price for this latest revision supporting Intel's 13th Gen. Hopefully, the value for money doesn't drop too significantly. Otherwise, pushing your budget up to the customizable OMEN 40L and 45L with their range of hardware options might be a better idea when they release next winter.