iFixit partners with Microsoft to offer parts for Surface Pro 9, Laptop 5, and Go 4

What you need to know

Microsoft announced they are partnering with iFixit to release more parts for Surface.

iFixit store now has parts for the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and 13 other Microsoft Surface models.

Surface owners can now repair their own hardware and help eliminate e-waste.

For the last 2 years, several voices in the tech industry have been advocating for a consumer "Right to Repair." Last year, President Biden took credit for Microsoft pivoting to support Right to Repair. No matter who deserves the credit, announcements like the one today and several others in Microsoft's recent history show that they are committed to helping consumers repair their devices. Today, Microsoft and iFixit jointly announced that they are expanding their partnership to bring more official OEM Microsoft parts to iFixit to repair more Surface devices.

In the iFixit announcement, they focus on their expanded ability to assist their customers in repairing 15 Surface devices. Microsoft's announcement focused on the parts now available through iFixit per device. This is a win-win for Microsoft, iFixit, and consumers, as e-waste is a problem we all need to tackle together.

What Surface parts are available on iFixit?

In their post, Microsoft has an extensive list of parts available for a host of their Surface devices. You can visit the post to get a link to each device on the iFixit site, or head directly to Microsoft's Repair Hub for more help.

The list is quite extensive, and it shows that Microsoft really is ahead of the game as far as repairability goes. It's important to know that iFixit and Microsoft are offering more than just parts.

For each compatible device, you’ll find resources like disassembly videos, step-by-step guides, troubleshooting, or Microsoft service manuals to help you complete a repair. iFixit

Swipe to scroll horizontally Replacement components available on iFixit for Surface devices Surface Device Part Surface Pro 7 Kickstand Surface Pro 7+ Kickstand Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), SSD Door Surface Pro X Kickstand Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), SSD Door Surface Pro 8 Kickstand Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), SSD Door Display Surface Pro 9 Kickstand, Display Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), Battery, Surface connect charging port, Back cover, Speakers, Thermal module, Camera front and rear, Camera and Wi-Fi deck, Power and volume button, Motherboard, SSD Door Surface Pro 9 5G Kickstand, Display Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), Battery, Surface connect charging port, Back cover, Speakers, Thermal module, Camera front and rear, Camera and Wi-Fi deck, Power and volume button, Motherboard, Removable SSD door Surface Laptop 3 Display, Keyboard, Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), Rubber feet Surface Laptop 4 Display, Keyboard, Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), Rubber feet Surface Laptop 5 Display, Keyboard, Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), Battery with Enclosure, Rubber feet, Surface connect charging port, Motherboard, Thermal module Surface Laptop Go 2 Display, Keyboard, Keyboard with fingerprint reader, Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), Battery, Rubber feet, Surface connect charging port Surface Laptop Studio Display, Keyboard, Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), Battery with Enclosure, Surface connect charging port, USB-C and audio jacks, Cosmetic plate, Rubber feet Surface Studio 2+ Display, Removable solid-state drive (rSSD), Thermal module, Internal power supply unit, Rubber feet Surface Laptop SE Display, Keyboard, Rubber feet, Wi-Fi module, Speakers, Motherboard, Enclosure, Battery, Power Port

iFixit and Microsoft double down on Right to Repair

Other companies are starting to take notice of the positive press Microsoft is receiving for the positive environmental impact they are having by allowing their customers to repair their devices. It is also a positive for customers who don't have to worry about buying an expensive extended warranty or worry as much about planned obsolescence gouging their wallets.

As Microsoft pairs with more of their Authorized Service Providers to distribute official OEM parts to repair their outstanding Surface products and other hardware they may have planned in the future, they become a more trusted and dependable company for customers to invest in. With Satya Nadella's recent comments on how canceling the Windows Phone was a mistake, maybe we will see it make a come-back with repairability in mind, leading the mobile segment in this consumer-first approach to technology devices.

Do you have any Surface devices in need of repair? Does the ability to easily repair a Surface make you more willing to buy one in the future? Let us know in the comments.