LG launches UltraPC 16, 17 with AI privacy features and choice of Intel or AMD

What you need to know

LG announced two new laptops this week, the LG Ultra PC 17 and LG Ultra PC 16.

The larger of the laptops runs on an Intel Core processor and NVIDIA graphics while the smaller features an AMD CPU and Radeon graphics.

The LG Ultra PC 17 and LG Ultra PC 16 are available now, starting at $1,599 and $999, respectively.

LG unveiled and launched a pair of UltraPC laptops this week. The LG UltraPC 17 and UltraPC 16 feature AI tools to protect your privacy and the latest processors from either AMD or Intel. The LG UltraPC 17 and LG UltraPC 16 launched this week, starting at $1,599 and $999, respectively. The LG Ultra PC is exclusive to Best Buy.

The larger of the laptops, the LG UltraPC 17, runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. The LG UltraPC 16 has an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU inside that runs alongside AMD Radeon Vega graphics.

While both of LG's UltraPCs have large displays, they fit into relatively small bodies. The 16:10 screens are surrounded by thin bezels on the sides and top.

LG UltraPC 17 (17U70Q) LG UltraPC 16 (L16U90Q) Display size 17-inch 16-inch Display WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Anti-Glare IPS WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS Anti-Glare IPS Processor Intel 12th Gen Core i7 Processor Ryzen 7 5825U Memory 16GB DDR5 16GB LPDDR4 GPU NVIDIA RTX3050 'AMD Radeon™ Vega Graphics Storage 512GB NVMe SSD 512GB/ 1TB MVMe SSD Battery 80 Wh (Li-Ion) 72 Wh (Li-Ion) Speakers Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2 Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2 Dimensions 15 x 10.78 x 0.78 inch 14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64 inch Weight 4.37 lbs 3.63 lbs

Both of LG's new laptops feature AI technology to protect people's privacy and enhance the PC experience. LG Glance by Mirametrix will automatically lock the screen of a laptop when a person moves away from the device. It will also blur the screen if a person peers over the primary use to sneak a peek at the display.

The laptops also have a feature that detects where a user is looking and moves the mouse cursor over accordingly.

On paper, the LG UltraPCs have the specs to compete with the best Windows laptops, but we'll have to see how they perform in the real world to get a proper gauge.

