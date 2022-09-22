LG launches UltraPC 16, 17 with AI privacy features and choice of Intel or AMD
LG has a new pair of UltraPC laptops, one with Intel and one with AMD.
LG unveiled and launched a pair of UltraPC laptops this week. The LG UltraPC 17 and UltraPC 16 feature AI tools to protect your privacy and the latest processors from either AMD or Intel. The LG UltraPC 17 and LG UltraPC 16 launched this week, starting at $1,599 and $999, respectively. The LG Ultra PC is exclusive to Best Buy.
The larger of the laptops, the LG UltraPC 17, runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. The LG UltraPC 16 has an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU inside that runs alongside AMD Radeon Vega graphics.
While both of LG's UltraPCs have large displays, they fit into relatively small bodies. The 16:10 screens are surrounded by thin bezels on the sides and top.
|LG UltraPC 17 (17U70Q)
|LG UltraPC 16 (L16U90Q)
|Display size
|17-inch
|16-inch
|Display
|WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) Anti-Glare IPS
|WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) IPS Anti-Glare IPS
|Processor
|Intel 12th Gen Core i7 Processor
|Ryzen 7 5825U
|Memory
|16GB DDR5
|16GB LPDDR4
|GPU
|NVIDIA RTX3050
|'AMD Radeon™ Vega Graphics
|Storage
|512GB NVMe SSD
|512GB/ 1TB MVMe SSD
|Battery
|80 Wh (Li-Ion)
|72 Wh (Li-Ion)
|Speakers
|Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
|Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
|Dimensions
|15 x 10.78 x 0.78 inch
|14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64 inch
|Weight
|4.37 lbs
|3.63 lbs
Both of LG's new laptops feature AI technology to protect people's privacy and enhance the PC experience. LG Glance by Mirametrix will automatically lock the screen of a laptop when a person moves away from the device. It will also blur the screen if a person peers over the primary use to sneak a peek at the display.
The laptops also have a feature that detects where a user is looking and moves the mouse cursor over accordingly.
On paper, the LG UltraPCs have the specs to compete with the best Windows laptops, but we'll have to see how they perform in the real world to get a proper gauge.
