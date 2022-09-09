Microsoft's Surface Duo and Duo 2 September update begins rolling out

What you need to know

Microsoft has released the September 2022 update for the Surface Duo and Duo 2.

Update notes haven't yet been released by Microsoft.

Microsoft and Google are still holding out on releasing Android 12L to both generations of the Surface Duo.

Each month Microsoft sends out an update for its Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 devices, and September's update has now arrived. Microsoft hasn't yet released notes concerning what the update entails, but we will update this article as soon as the list of changes is released.

No, this update doesn't include Android 12L, which is built for foldables and is already available on other devices. Google said earlier this year that it's hitting the Duo and Duo 2 "later this year," which could line up with an event later this year. Android 12L is already available for Samsung's foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices. Despite the software differences, Executive Editor Daniel Rubino still prefers the Surface Duo 2 over the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in everyday use.

In related news, Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 stock has essentially run out and Best Buy has been taking down its in-store kiosks. This would usually point to a new device coming down the line, but our Senior Editor Zac Bowden claims there is no Surface Duo 3 planned by Microsoft for this year. This leads Rubino to guess that Microsoft is letting stock run out until Android 12L is available for the Duo devices ... or that it really is the end of the Duo 2's run.

Updating your Surface Duo or Duo 2

Want to get the update as soon as possible? Here's what you need to know.