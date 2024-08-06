One of the best VPNs now works with Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X chips

What you need to know

Private Internet Access now has an Arm-native version of its VPN, allowing Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X chips to use the app.

Very few VPNs work on Windows on Arm PCs due to driver compatibility.

The Arm-native version of Private Internet Access is still classified as a beta product, and it will keep that label "until Microsoft’s ARM ecosystem is fully rolled out," according to the company.

Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus launched recently. The first wave of those systems includes devices like the Surface Pro 11, Surface Laptop 7, and Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. Most Copilot+ PCs have received positive reviews, but there are some limits on them as a result of running Windows 11 on Arm. Perhaps most notably, very few VPNs work with the PCs right now. But there's good news for those who want to use a VPN on a Copilot+ PC, as Private Internet Access (PIA) now has an Arm-native version of its app.

"We are excited to bring PIA’s functionality to Microsoft’s next generation of ARM-based machines. We have been working hard to bring all of PIA’s functionality across to this new hardware, and are thrilled that our users can again enjoy the full power of the PIA platform," said Himmat Bains, Head of Product at Private Internet Access.

“While building an ARM-native system has come with its own challenges, we are proud to demonstrate our commitment to user privacy and online safety as one of the first VPNs officially available on Copilot+.”

PIA had to update all of its frameworks and dependencies to make its VPN work on Windows on Arm devices. That amount of effort being required is likely why we haven't seen many other VPNs support Windows on Arm up to this point.

The Arm version of PIA is labelled as a beta product, despite being "rigorously tested." PIA explains that its Arm-native VPN will remain a beta product "until Microsoft’s ARM ecosystem is fully rolled out."

VPNs on Windows on Arm

Windows 11 on Arm can emulate apps, helping close most gaps when it comes to using applications on Copilot+ PCs. But VPNs fall into a different category because they often rely on drivers that are not available for systems running on Windows 11 on Arm. It was big news when NordVPN announced an upcoming version of its VPN that works on Windows 11 on Arm, but that app hasn't shipped yet. That leaves a short list of VPNs that work on PCs powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite, Snapdragon X Plus, or other Arm processors.

Luckily, PIA is now on that short list. PIA is on TechRadar's list of the best VPNs. While PIA is on that list as the "best VPN for Linux," the app also has versions for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and the web. TechRadar also has a full Private Internet Access review that covers the Windows app as well as other platforms.

Like many VPNs, PIA helps secure your device by routing your device's traffic through a private server. The encrypted connection also masks your IP address. You can use PIA to pretend to be in another location for security reasons or to bypass region restrictions on content.

PIA also has some features that stand out from many other VPNs, including an automatic kill switch that cuts off your traffic if your connection to PIA is interrupted. The VPN also uses RAM-only servers, so PIA doesn't have a way to store VPN usage data. Unlimited bandwidth, ad and malware blocker, and P2P support (which helps with torrents) round out a solid spec sheet for PIA.