Potential 'Surface Studio 3' appears in FCC filing from Microsoft

What you need to know

A recent FCC filing from Microsoft describes what is potentially the Surface Studio 3.

The listing is for a desktop computer, which is a category that Microsoft has few devices in.

Details in the filing are scarce, but it specifies that the system is not a modular device and that it has an Intel CPU.

A Microsoft filing with the FCC recently emerged online. While the filing does not mention a specific device by name, it's possible that it is for an upcoming Surface Studio 3 (via Windows Latest). Microsoft's filing is for a desktop computer, which is not a category the company has a wide range of devices in. The FCC listing is sparse of any real details, so it's possible that this listing could also be for the upcoming Project Volterra, which runs an ARM chip.

All devices that transmit wirelessly need to be approved by the FCC. We recently saw separate Microsoft filings with the FCC for what is believed to be the Surface Pro 9. It's relatively common for people to find listings for upcoming devices before any official announcement. Of course, efforts are made to prevent anyone from verifying which devices a listing is for.

(Image credit: FCC)

Confidentiality was granted for the filing until February 28, 2023. That would give Microsoft ample time to announce the device.

Microsoft just confirmed a Surface event on October 12, 2022 at 10 AM ET. The company is expected to announce a new Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, and Surface Studio at the event.

"The last big item we're expecting to see is a new Surface Studio 3, the accessories for which have already leaked," said our senior editor Zac Bowden. "Surface Studio is well overdue a refresh, with the last one shipping in 2018 with an outdated Intel 7th-generation chip. Hopefully, we'll see a more recent Intel chip and NVIDIA GPU inside the Surface Studio 3."

With that event only a few weeks away, we won't have to wait for official word from Microsoft on its next wave of Surface devices.