The Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse and charging dock has dropped to $100

Right now you can get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse along with its charging dock for a low price of $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a great deal that was a lot more common last year, but we have only seen it drop this low once so far in 2022. If you missed the last sale, you should grab it now. The mouse can sell for as much as $170 and more regularly goes for something between $120 and $140. Outside of a Black Friday deal that saw it drop to $95, this is as good as it gets. You can also find these savings at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

The mouse by itself (opens in new tab) is also on sale for $79.99 compared to a street price around $120. That's close to the lowest we've ever seen for the mouse alone, but you might miss that dock when you don't have it.

A fantastic wireless mouse with Razer tech that'll make it seem like it's not wireless at all. Plus it comes with a charging dock that ensures you'll never have to worry about the battery running low.

Our review of the Basilisk Ultimate gave it 4 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. Richard Devine said it's "undoubtedly worthy of its spot atop Razer's gaming mouse pyramid" and added that compared to other Razer mice, "the Basilisk is more ergonomic, which makes it better to use in daily computing life as well as in gaming."

The Basilisk Ultimate is well equipped to handle everything from casual computer use to intense gaming. Despite being wireless, it uses Razer's HyperSpeed technology that reduces latency. You won't even notice it's wireless with how fast the response time is. You'll also be able to seamlessly switch frequencies when you're hit with a particularly bad environment for wireless noise.

The 20,000 DPI is fully adjustable thanks to the Razer Focus+ optical sensor. Every tiny movement of your mouse is tracked. You'll get unprecedented precision and accuracy that you can fine-tune to your needs whether you need to flick your wrist for a trigger-happy shooter or slow down to make sure you're getting every command just right.

It's also a very programmable mouse. Personalize it to your exact specifications. All 11 buttons can be re-programmed, and you can include macros with advanced commands. The multi-function paddle lets you execute multiple moves quickly. You can even adjust the resistance on the scroll wheel.

The mouse is compatible with both Windows and Mac. The battery life lasts for up to 70 hours, and thanks to the charging dock you should never really have to worry about it dying at the wrong time.