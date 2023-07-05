Samsung brings Quick Share goodness to other laptop and PC brands
Samsung expanded Quick Share's availability to other PCs.
What you need to know
- You can now share files using the Quick Share app for Windows with other PC brands besides Samsung.
- The app will only run on devices with Intel's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi drivers.
- Samsung hasn't mapped out its plans to expand the app's availability to all Windows devices.
If you've been looking for a quick alternative that will help you transfer files to your Windows PC, Samsung is bringing its exclusive Quick Share app to other laptop brands. Of course, Microsoft's Phone Link and Google's Nearby Share platforms already ship with the same offerings, but it's always great to have more options.
Samsung made Quick Share's debut in Windows back in 2021. But unfortunately, the application only worked across Samsung devices, leaving other brands out of the picture.
However, the company recently shipped a new update for the app, bumping it to version 1.4.40. Besides the usual enhancements and bug fixes, the update ships with a notable addition. Samsung's Quick Share app will now support Windows PCs from other companies, as spotted by the folks at SamMobile.
That said, you'll be unable to access the application if your device doesn't meet the system requirements listed in the Microsoft Store:
- OS: Windows 10 2004 (build number 19041) version or higher
- Bluetooth driver: (Intel) 22.50.02 version or higher
- Wi-Fi driver: (Intel) 22.50.07 version or higher
That said, if your device meets the abovementioned requirements, you can download and install the Quick Share app on Windows from the Microsoft Store, regardless of the brand.
Here's a list of supported devices that can run the Quick Share app for Windows, as highlighted in the Microsoft Store:
- Samsung Galaxy Book (including Qualcomm-based PCs released in 2020 or later)
- Windows PC with Intel Bluetooth/Wi-Fi released by other manufacturers
It's also important to ensure that your Windows operating system, Bluetooth drivers and Wi-Fi drivers are up to date to avoid any inconveniences. Samsung has not indicated whether there are plans underway to make the application available for all Windows PCs without any limitations.
