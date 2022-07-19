Surface Headphones 2+ now certified for Microsoft Teams without needing a dongle

What you need to know

The Surface Headphones 2+ are now Teams-certified when connected through Bluetooth.

Previously, the headphones required a dongle to get the most out of Microsoft Teams.

The new functionality arrives with a firmware update that started rolling out this week.

Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2+ just gained a significant new capability through a firmware update. The headphones are now Teams-certified when connected through Bluetooth. Before the update, users would have had to connect a pair of Surface Headphones 2+ through a dongle to access certain features for Microsoft Teams.

The Surface Headphones 2+ are a business-oriented version of Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2. They support high-quality Microsoft Teams calls, media controls, and have dedicated Teams buttons. Now, people can access those features when connected through Bluetooth, though the option to use a dongle is still available.

Here's what's new in the latest firmware update, as listed by Microsoft (opens in new tab):

Certified for Microsoft Teams: With the firmware update, Surface Headphones 2+ is the first Teams-certified device for native Bluetooth, enabling you to enjoy the best Microsoft Teams experience, from exceptional audio quality for calls and media to intuitive, on-device controls for Microsoft Teams.

Synchronized Controls for Microsoft Teams: Bring Microsoft Teams to the forefront with the dedicated Microsoft Teams button, answer/end calls, and control your volume and mute state directly on the headset without the dongle.

Experience best of Microsoft Teams with or without the dongle: Those who forget or misplace their dongle will still have all the benefits of a certified experience while collaborating on calls without it. Plus, free up a port on your device!

Flexibility to meet your needs: You can still use the dongle in crowded workspaces or for a dedicated connection when using multiple Bluetooth devices. With a dongle, different light states indicate whether you are connected, muted/unmuted, or receiving an incoming call.

Users can update the Surface Headphones 2+ through the Surface App on the Microsoft Store or the Microsoft Accessory Updater tool for the Mac App Store. The latest update will bring the headphones to version 1.0.7.44 or later.