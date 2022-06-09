Surface Laptop Go 2 picks up first firmware update, improving display accuracy

What you need to know

Microsoft just released the first firmware update for the Surface Laptop Go 2.

The budget-friendly laptop launched on June 7, 2022.

The firmware update improves performance and stability, fixes bugs, and improves display accuracy when auto-brightness is enabled.

Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop Go 2 on June 7, 2022. Now, just after it started shipping, the affordable laptop has received its first firmware update. Surface updates come out in stages, so you may not see the new firmware just yet. The update started rolling out on June 7, 2022.

As is normally the case, the firmware update doesn't include any new features. It does, however, improve device stability, address bugs, and improve display accuracy when auto-brightness is enabled. You can get it by searching for View Optional updates through the Windows 11 Settings app. Microsoft has a support document (opens in new tab) for updating firmware if you need assistance.

Note that firmware updates can't be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. Here are the changes in the update, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab):

Improves system performance and stability.

Improves device stability during reboot scenarios.

Resolves system bugcheck.

Improves display accuracy when auto-brightness is enabled.

Windows Update Name Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 10.3.143.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface - Firmware - 6.15.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - System - 79.28.139.0 Surface Integration - System devices Surface - System - 4.34.139.0 Surface Intersil Ambient Light Sensor (HID) - System Devices

In our Surface Laptop Go 2 review, the device earned a 4.5/5 for its compact design, improved CPU, and new pricing structure. It has a nice feature set and display for its price, according to our executive editor Daniel Rubino. "When you start pushing down to the $600 range, there aren’t many great options for Windows PCs, but a few are a better overall value," he said.

There's a new sage green version of the Surface Laptop Go 2 available to along with the Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone models.

If you're interested in Microsoft's newest Surface but aren't sure which version to get, we have a guide on which Surface Laptop Go 2 model you should buy.