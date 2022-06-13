We're celebrating 10 years of Microsoft Surface all week at Windows Central!

It's hard to believe, but Microsoft's Surface brand is about to turn 10. On June 18, 2012, the very first Surface was revealed to the world. It was officially in stores in October of that year, which kicked off a line of products that has expanded in ways no one, save Microsoft, could have predicted at the time.

Over those 10 years, we've witnessed the jump from the fledgling Surface RT to some of the best Windows laptops with the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Studio, and Surface Book. In recent years, Microsoft made years of dual-screen phone rumors reality with the launch of the Surface Duo (albeit not as a Windows Phone). Surface has even spread outside of computers and phones to encompass accessories like the Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones.

This week, Windows Central is celebrating a decade of Surface with a look back at that journey. From the wave of 2-in-1s that Surface inspired to a more critical look at the successes and mistakes Surface has seen along the way, we'll be publishing pieces both celebratory and critical all week. But we'll also look forward to what we want to see over the next decade as Surface and Windows continue under Panos Panay's leadership.

Heck, we'll even have a little fun along the way. You know those tier lists that have seemingly invaded every YouTube niche? Yeah, we'll be doing one of those on a Tuesday, June 14 livestream at 1 p.m. ET, ranking every Surface with Daniel Rubino, Zac Bowden, and Jez Corden.

So, as we count down to 10 years of Surface on June 18, celebrate with us each day this week for a bit of nostalgia, a bit of criticism, and a whole lot of fun!