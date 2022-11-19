This Dell XPS 13 sale is one of the best laptop deals we've seen for Black Friday

As Black Friday 2022 deals go, this might be one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've managed to find so far.

The Dell XPS 13 is a stellar laptop that is arguably the best laptop in its class right now. Slim and sleek with a 13.3-inch display, this ultralight ultrabook is the ideal companion for anyone who wants to do heavy word processing, email, studying, web browsing, and media consumption while keeping things light and portable.

The Dell XPS 13 deal we have here from Dell chops a massive $350 off the typical asking price, making it one of the best Black Friday deals we've managed to find in the category so far.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (12th Gen Intel) $1,349 $999 at Dell (opens in new tab) This Dell XPS 13 is the ultimate travel buddy, boasting powerful 12th gen Intel processing. With $350 in savings, this makes it quite easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

In our most recent Dell XPS 13 review, we dropped five stars on this flagship product from the firm, and remarked that it's one of the best laptops you can buy, period. This particular model rocks a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor with ten cores, complete with Windows 11 and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The FHD+ display sports a 4:3 aspect ratio, with smooth 60Hz action and anti-glare glass. It could be a little brighter maxing out at 500 nits, but for most indoor conditions you're not going to have any issues there.

The 512GB NVMe storage is super speedy and will net you plenty of space for large files and even modest games. While you likely won't be playing the latest photo-realistic titles on this Dell XPS 13, it'll crush lighter games like Minecraft or Fortnite with relative ease. Its 16GB of RAM makes for a generous degree of multi-tasking, with Bluetooth 5.2 to ensure your favorite earbuds stay connected as reliably as possible.

This early Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal is time-limited, so if you're interested, don't spend too much time on the fence.