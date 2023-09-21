How to watch Microsoft's Surface and AI event

What you need to know

Microsoft will host a special event on September 21, 2023 that will focus on Surface devices and AI.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3, Surface Go 4, and a new Surface Hub 2S are expected to be unveiled at the event.

Microsoft will not live stream the event, but we will cover news as it happens.

A recording of the event will be shared by Microsoft a few hours after things wrap up.

Each fall, Microsoft holds a Surface event to showcase its new hardware and make other announcements. This year is no exception, as the tech giant will hold a special Surface and AI event on September 21, 2023 at 10 AM ET.

This year's event is the first to not feature Panos Panay, who was in charge of Windows Client and Surface until recently. Panay announced that he would move on from his role as Microsoft's EVP of Experiences & Devices and leave the company earlier this week. Reports indicate that he is on the way to Amazon, so it makes sense that he will not be on stage at Microsoft's Surface and AI event.

Unfortunately for those who want to tune in live, Microsoft will not provide a live stream for the event. But that doesn't mean you'll miss out on breaking news and all of the announcements throughout the event. We'll cover all of the news right as it happens.

While much is already known about the event, Microsoft has a track record of slipping in some surprise announcements. An internal memo from Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi alluded to the expected AI announcements, but even in that memo Mehdi decided to "keep the news of this event confidential."

Microsoft will publish a recording of the presentation at 1 PM ET, which is a couple of hours after the event wraps up. I'll add that video to this article or link to Microsoft's page depending on the format of the video.