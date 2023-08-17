Microsoft ships new firmware updates for a host of Surface devices

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped firmware updates for the Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Pro X.

The updates don't add new features, but they do include fixes and improvements.

The Surface Pro 8 update features a fix for the graphics configuration and artifact bug.

Microsoft recently rolled out new firmware updates for the its Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 8, and the Surface Go 2. Last month, the company shipped firmware updates for the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop Studio bringing many improvements as well as fixes, including one for the 'battery not genuine' bug.

Here's what to expect from the firmware updates:

Surface Pro X

The August 14 release is available for Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi) devices running Windows 11 October 2021 Updates, Version 21H2, or greater. It ships with 3rd party application performance improvements. Microsoft also promises better device and wireless connection stability with new drivers, listed below:

Surface UEFI - Firmware - 10.610.140

Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU - Display adapters - 27.20.1960

Surface Pro 8

According to Microsoft's support website for the Surface Pro 8, users with a device running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2, or greater should have received a new firmware update which shipped at the beginning of this month. The update ships with a fix for the graphics configuration and artifact bug. Here's the driver included in this fix:

Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Extension - Intel Corporation - Extn - 31.0.101.3889

Surface Go 2

And most recently, Microsoft also shipped a new firmware update for its second-generation entry-level Windows tablet, the Surface Go 2. The update ships with several fixes and support for new accessories, as listed below:

Addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Enables support for new docking accessories.

Improves Surface Dock2 stability.

Here are all the new drivers included in this patch:

Surface UEFI - Firmware - Surface - Firmware - 1.0.2.6

Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension - Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0

Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware - Surface - Firmware - 2.26.4.0

Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension - Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0

As is often the case, these updates roll out to users in waves, so there's a possibility it might not be available to you immediately. Once it is available for you, it'll be listed in the Windows Update section. You'll need to head over to your Settings tab, find "Windows Update" under there, and click on "Check for Updates" to download it.

It's worth noting that you cannot roll back to a previous update once you install the most recent one. You can head to Microsoft's support page for additional information, support documents, and requirements.