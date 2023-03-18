Microsoft Edge is getting yet another feature that nobody asked for

What you need to know

Microsoft is working on adding a Crypto Wallet feature to its Edge browser.

The wallet is non-custodial and built right into Edge's already existing wallet feature for storing payment cards.

The Crypto Wallet will also support NFTs, and the ability to send and receive crypto funds.

A new leak has given us our first look at a new "Crypto Wallet" feature that Microsoft appears to be building out for Windows 11's default web browser. The wallet will be able to store, send, and receive crypto funds, as well as store NFTs if that's your jam. Your wallet will be locked behind a password, and only accessible by you.

First spotted by Albacore on Twitter, the new wallet looks to still be in development, with references to the fact that it's still internal testing at Microsoft. There's even a warning that mentions any loss of testers' funds will not be reimbursed by Microsoft. It also mentions that the wallet is non-custodial, meaning not even Microsoft will have access to your wallet recovery information or contents.

Newest in the gauntlet of questionable upcoming Microsoft Edge features, a crypto wallet 💸Not really sure how to feel about this kind of thing being baked into the default browser, what are your thoughts?More screenshots of the UI in the next tweet ➡️ pic.twitter.com/GAUPiZGLIYMarch 17, 2023 See more

The wallet is secured by a password, along with a trusted recovery method if you ever lose said password. Once set up, you'll be able to see your assets, including crypto funds, price trends, and send or receive crypto using known addresses, names, or ENS names.

Building a crypto wallet right into the default Windows browser does feel like it's adding to Edge's already bloated feature set, but it does look like the feature is well thought out with a nice and easy to use interface. Plus, with more and more websites and businesses offering crypto as an alternative payment method, perhaps it makes sense for Edge to support this natively.

For now, the crypto wallet is still being developed, and isn't yet available for public use.