Microsoft Rewards now supported in 38 additional countries, including Vatican City
You can now earn Microsoft Reward points in a total of 58 countries.
What you need to know
Microsoft Reward points can be exchanged for a variety of items, such as gift cards, raffle entries, and charitable donations. Now, more users can take part in the program and earn reward points. As spotted by Twitter user Idle Sloth, the Microsoft Rewards Program is now available in an additional 38 countries, bringing the total count to 58.
"Earn rewards for yourself or donations to causes of your choice just by searching, shopping, and gaming with Microsoft," reads the Microsoft Rewards webpage (opens in new tab). "It’s a free and fun way to reward yourself and make a difference."
The support document for the program was updated at some point before July 31, 2022, according to the Wayback Machine. It's possible that these countries received support before that date.
The Microsoft Rewards Program is now available in the following countries (opens in new tab):
- Albania
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Holy See (Vatican City state)
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino Republic
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States (Available in all 50 states and in Washington D.C. Not available in Puerto Rico.)
Several notable countries are now supported, as highlighted by Idle Sloth:
Hungary 🇭🇺Iceland 🇮🇸Kazakhstan 🇰🇿Latvia 🇱🇻Liechtenstein 🇱🇮Lithuania 🇱🇹Luxembourg 🇱🇺Macedonia 🇲🇰Malta 🇲🇹Moldova 🇲🇩Monaco 🇲🇨Montenegro 🇲🇪Poland 🇵🇱Portugal 🇵🇹Romania 🇷🇴San Marino Republic 🇸🇲Serbia 🇷🇸Slovak Republic 🇸🇰Slovenia 🇸🇮Switzerland 🇨🇭Turkey 🇹🇷Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hRpicU93x9August 3, 2022
It appears that, at least in some countries, support for the rewards program is not available for Xbox. In a Twitter thread about the topic, Xbox Loyalty Marketing Lead Daniel Martins said, "our team keeps hard at work to improve the Microsoft Rewards service quality and welcome more and more members. While we don’t have anything to share right now, stay tuned to our official channels for announcements to keep up to date!"
In addition to several larger countries, people in Vatican City can now use the Microsoft Rewards Program. We'll have to wait for official word on if the Pope uses Bing or not.
