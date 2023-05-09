Microsoft says people are too tired to work but that AI can help

What you need to know

Microsoft shared the results of its 2023 Annual Work Trend Index today.

The report sheds light on how workers view artificial intelligence and how AI affects productivity.

Almost two in three polled participants said they do not have enough time and energy to do their job.

49% of those polled are concerned that AI will affect their job security.

Each year Microsoft shares insights about the workplace through its Annual Work Trend Index. The company just shared data from its 2023 report that indicates how professionals feel about artificial intelligence in the workplace. Data comes from 31,000 polled participants across 31 countries as well as analysis of "trillions of aggregated productivity signals in Microsoft 365, along with labor market trends on LinkedIn," according to Microsoft.

These AI-related insights were shared alongside the announcement of new Microsoft 365 Copilot capabilities that rely on artificial intelligence and the option to pay for early access to AI copilot features in Office.

Microsoft marked three insights as key pieces of information: "digital debt costing us innovation," "a new AI-employee alliance," and "Every employee [needing] AI aptitude."

The Work Trend Index shows that workers are overwhelmed by information, such as emails and chats. 62% of professionals say they spend too much time looking for information, communicating, and coordinating rather than innovating and working together with others. Almost two out of every three employees said they don't have enough time and energy to do their jobs.

Artificial intelligence appears to have a mixed role when it comes to addressing these issues. Almost half of the people polled (49%) said they had concerns about job security due to AI. Despite that fact, 70% of employees said they would like AI to do "as much work as possible" to "lessen their workloads," according to Microsoft.

Managers seem to largely view AI as a tool to enhance the performance and experiences of employees rather than a way to replace people. Microsoft's data states managers are twice as likely to want to "empower people with AI" instead of replacing them.

With AI becoming more important, the demand for skills related to the technology could become essential. 82% of leaders that Microsoft received feedback from expect that employees will need new skills that revolve around AI. Microsoft has seen a 79% year-over-year increase in how many LinkedIn job listings in the United States mention "GPT" or "GAI" (generative artificial intelligence).

