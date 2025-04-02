Microsoft's Windows 365 Link mini PC is now available — full specs and pricing revealed
You can now buy the Windows 365 Link via Microsoft's commercial channels for $350 in the US, powered by an Intel N250 Processor and 64GB UFS storage.
First announced last year, Microsoft's new Windows 365 Link device is now generally available to purchase for $349.99 in the United States. The device is the company's first cloud PC, designed to connect directly to the Windows 365 service.
With general availability, Microsoft has also revealed the full specs and pricing for the device. It's powered by an Intel N250 Processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage. The full specs table is as follows:
Category
Windows 365 Link
Processor
Intel N250
RAM
8GB LPDDR5
Storage
64GB UFS
Networking
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Ports
1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-C 3.2, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, DisplaPort 1.4
Dimensions
120 x 120 x 30mm (4.72 x 4.72 x 1.18 inch)
Regarding pricing and availability, here's what Microsoft says in the blog post announcing its general release:
"Windows 365 Link is now generally available for purchase with an MSRP of AUD639 in Australia, CAD519.99 in Canada, EUR419 in Germany, JPY56,800 in Japan, NZD739 in New Zealand, GBP349 in the United Kingdom and USD349.99 in the United States."
The Windows 365 Link can be purchased through Microsoft commercial channels. It's not a device designed for consumer use, so it won't be on store shelves at Best Buy or Amazon.
To use the device, your employer must have assigned you a Cloud PC so that you can log in to it on the device. Windows 365 Link does not run apps locally and is only functional when connected to a Windows 365-powered Cloud PC.
A PC that can only run Windows via the cloud does come with benefits, including better security and performance, as the local device doesn't store any information and the Cloud PC can be configured with a better processor, more RAM, or storage at any point.
Microsoft calls the Windows 365 Link the first of a new category of cloud PCs, implying it expects more hardware makers to build devices that are designed to only connect to Windows 365 in the future.
