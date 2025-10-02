You now have a chance to win your very own pair of Windows XP Crocs, courtesy of Microsoft's 50th anniversary sweepstakes. Announced earlier in the summer, these XP-inspired Crocs feature the iconic Bliss wallpaper with green rolling hills and blue skies, paired with a drawstring back and Jibbitz in the form of iconic Microsoft icons.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear you can just buy a pair of these Windows XP Crocs if you want them. You'll need to enter into the sweepstakes for a chance to win a pair, which makes acquiring these much harder.

Microsoft's chief communications officer, Frank Shaw said "as part of Microsoft’s 50th anniversary celebration, we’re releasing a Microsoft Limited Edition Crocs Bundle that includes nostalgic nods like Windows XP-inspired Crocs, custom Jibbitz™ charms, and a Bliss-themed drawstring backpack."

To enter into the sweepstakes, you'll need an Instagram account. Follow the Microsoft handle on Instagram, and comment on this post with the hashtag #MicrosoftCrocSweepstakes for a chance to win. Hopefully the company intends to sell these globally at some point.

The Windows XP Bliss wallpaper is widely assumed to be one of the most viewed photographs in the world. it was taken in California in 1996 by Charles O'Rear, and Microsoft acquired the rights to use it in 2000, and made it the default wallpaper for the Windows XP release, which ended up becoming one of Microsoft's most popular products of all time.

The Windows XP Crocs are part of Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebrations, which began earlier this year in April with a special event celebrating the company's history. Since then, Microsoft has released a limited-edition Surface Laptop 7 with a retro Microsoft logo, accidentally restored Windows Vista's iconic boot chime in Windows preview builds, and released new wallpapers to celebrate 50 years.

Are you interested in acquiring your own pair of Windows XP Crocs? Let us know if you'd rock these in the comments!

