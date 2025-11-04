Windows 95 is back in your web browser — but it’s buggy and risky. Here's why.

You can run Windows 95 directly from your browser using a web-based emulator, but it isn't perfect.

Earlier this year, Windows 95 celebrated its 30th anniversary on August 24, marking three decades since its 1995 launch. It remains one of the most pivotal moments in the history of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, with many of its features and UI designs still influencing modern variants, including Windows 10 and 11.

We've also learned a lot about the OS this year via veteran Microsoft engineer Raymond Chen's ongoing "Old New Thing" series. Windows 95 enjoyed such immense success that its application compatibility check even crashed a cash register at Egghead Software's store, handling over $10,000 worth of software.

And now, while Windows 95 has since been retired to the Microsoft graveyard, it makes a surprise comeback, lurking inside our web browsers.

As highlighted by