Nobel Prize winner claims Sam Altman was fired for prioritizing profits over safety as Steam faces the heat for its crude sales strategy
OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman were called out by a Nobel Prize winner for placing profits over safety.
Profits were a bit of a theme this week in the world of tech news. Prime Day and Anti-Prime Day deals dominated much of the headlines, as companies raced to present the best deals of the season to shoppers. Many would consider deals on highly rated products good news, but we also saw the dark side of chasing profits this week. A Nobel Prize winner argued that Sam Altman and OpenAI placed profits over AI safety.
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 📺Amazon Fire TV Stick | $24.99 at Amazon (Save $25!)
- 💻Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (Ryzen 5) | $329.99 at Best Buy (Save $250!)
- 📺Samsung QLED 4K TV (65-inches) | $1,379.99 at Walmart (Save $1,421!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $799.99 at Best Buy (Save $550!)
- 🔊2.1ch Soundbar (Wired & Wireless) | $44.99 at Walmart (Save $155!)
- 💻Dell XPS 13 (X Elite) | $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 🎧Sony ANC Wireless Headphones | $238.66 at Walmart (Save $109!)
- 💻Dell XPS 14 (Core Ultra 7) | $1,449.99 at Dell (Save $550!)
- 💻HP Envy 2-in-1 14 (Ryzen 7) | $649.99 at Best Buy (Save $400!)
- 💻HP Spectre x360 14 (Core Ultra 5) | $999.99 at HP (Save $450!)
Nobel Prize winner calls out Sam Altman
OpenAI's Sam Altman was accused of placing profits above safety when it comes to developing AI; priorities which led to his firing by Ilya Sutskever (Altman was later reinstated). I doubt many are surprised to hear Altman prioritizes profits over developing safe AI, since it's a common accusation shared online. The weight of the quote comes from the fact that it was made by Nobel Prize winner Geoffrey Hinton, who used to be a Sutskever's teacher.
"I'm particular proud of the fact that one of my students fired Sam Altman," said Hinton. The Nobel Prize winner went on to discuss how OpenAI was set up with a large focus on safety, but that its leaders have gone in a different direction.
"Over time, it turned out that Sam Altman was less concerned with safety than with profits."
Altman is a polarizing figure. OpenAI are on the forefront of artificial intelligence, which places a burden of responsibility on the shoulders of OpenAI leaders. Many, including Sutskever, believe OpenAI has placed profits over safety.
Steam says you don't own games
Purchasing games through Steam now looks a bit different. A recent addition to Steam will display text clearly stating that you are purchasing a license of a product rather than owning a game you buy.
To be entirely honest, I'm not sure the change by Steam will be impactful. I appreciate honesty and transparency, even if done ahead of law changes, but Steam's message to consumers does not change the fact that people now license games rather than owning them. I suppose it's better to be upfront about what someone is buying than to hide the licensing set up.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Surface Duo is dead
This disappointing story of Microsoft-made phones fizzled out this week. After just one Android OS upgrade, Microsoft pulled the plug on the Surface Duo 2. The final security update for Surface Duo 2 shipped to the device and the foldable will reach its official end of support on October 21, 2021.
Microsoft has received plenty of criticism for its strategy around Surface Duo, but the fact that the phone only received a single Android OS upgrade is particularly damning. Smartphones in the $1,500 price range, which is where there Surface Duo 2 launched, almost always receive multiple Android OS upgrade. Generally, phone makers ship three Android OS upgrade to flagship devices. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden called the single Android OS upgrade "pitiful," and I agree with him.
The writing has been on the wall about Surface Duo for quite a while. Microsoft chose to cut back on the Surface device portfolio, which factored into the departure of ex-Windows and Surface boss Panos Panay.
Now, the Surface Duo line is dead. Microsoft famously stepped back from smartphones when it killed Windows Phone and Lumia in 2017. While the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 ran Android, enthusiasts enjoyed Microsoft's novel approach to smartphone hardware.
Halo Infinite's Helldivers 2 mode
Halo Infinite players will soon have an exciting new game mode to enjoy. Helljumpers will become available on October 25, 2025, and we got to see a gameplay trailer recently. When the mode launches, it will be available to play on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.
Inspired by Helldivers 2, the game mode made by The Forge Falcons features Banished and Covenant enemies, custom-scripted stratagem call-ins, randomized objectives, and dynamic enemy spawns. It also has a massive Halo 3: ODST-inspired map.
Since Halo Infinite's multiplayer is free, you won't have to pay any extra to enjoy Helljumpers multiplayer.
Reviews
★★★★⯨ ASUS ProArt P16
★★★★⯨ Windows 11 2024 Update
★★★★⯨ Samsung T7 SSD
★★★★⯨ Alienware Pro Headset
★★★★ Titan Army monitor
★★★⯨ Razer Seiren V3 Chroma
★★★⯨ Deltahub Carpio 2.0 wrist rest
Our team took a look at the latest tech and shared their thoughts over the past week. Several items earned nearly perfect scores, including the Samsung T7 SSD, ASUS ProArt P16, and the Alienware Pro Headset. Windows 11's 2024 Update also received praise.
"The ASUS ProArt P16 (2024) is a gorgeous and immensely powerful laptop aimed directly at creatives, artists, and engineers. It packs the latest AMD and NVIDIA hardware and AI capabilities, the 4K OLED display is wonderful, and the hardware is incredibly refined," said our Zachary Boddy about ASUS' powerful laptop for creators. "This is an excellent laptop no matter how you look at it, but it is very expensive and still suffers from the inconsistent endurance we've come to expect from such powerful PCs."
Our Richard Devine was equally effusive about the Samsung T7, stating, " The Samsung T7 portable SSD is every bit as good as the T7 Touch but at a lower price. It makes it a brilliant all-purpose portable SSD that can be used for both computers and the latest Xbox consoles. "
Deals
Prime Day and Anti-Prime Day ran throughout much of this week, slashing the prices of PCs, consoles, games, and accessories. We covered dozens of deals and have updated pieces focused on discounts that are still live, so make sure to check out our deals hub. Below are some of the best deals that are still live.
Dell XPS 16 (9640) w/ RTX 4070 | was $3,349.99 now $2,399.99 at Dell
The Dell XPS 16 is by far one of the best Windows laptops a power-user can buy, and right now it's enjoying a $950 discount with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, plenty of RAM and SSD storage, and a beautiful 4K OLED display. You can also downgrade to a Core Ultra 7, RTX 4060 and FHD+ IPS LCD display to save yourself another $500.
👀See at: Dell
✅Perfect for: Those who want a top-of-the-line Windows laptop packed with features and power.
❌Avoid if: You don't want the bells and whistles or don't need so much power.
💰Price check: $3,050 at Best Buy (with an RTX 4060!)
🔍Our review: Dell XPS 16 (9640) review | Windows Central
👉Alternative deal: Dell XPS 16 (9640) w/ RTX 4060 & FHD+ display for $2,599.99 $1,899.99 at Dell
LG C4 | was $1,096.99 now $946.99 at Walmart
The LG C4 has the specs you need to get the best gaming experience from your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or PS5. The TV has four HDMI 2.1 ports and supports Dolby Vision Gaming HDR, VRR, ALLM, NVIDIA G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium. The 4K OLED screen of the TV has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, helping deliver smooth gameplay.
👀See at: Walmart
✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to get the best experience when using an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, or PS5.
❌Avoid if: You already have an LG C3 or need the best audio quality without adding a soundbar.
💰Price check: $949.99 at Best Buy
Lenovo Legion Go | was $699.99 now $549.00 at Walmart
This gaming handheld stands apart from the Steam Deck and ROG Ally because it offers a larger 8.8-inch display, has detachable controllers, and has a built-in kickstand. Since it runs Windows 11 and has 512GB of SSD storage, you can play games locally on it and use it just like a regular computer, but with controllers attached (or detached).
👀 See at: Walmart
✅Perfect for: People who want to play PC and Xbox Game Pass games on the go. Anyone who wants unique features like a large screen, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers.
❌Avoid it if: You want a gaming handheld that supports VRR.
LG UltraGear 39GS95QE OLED | was $1,499.99 now $824.99 $803.54 at Amazon
LG's 39-inch UltraGear ultrawide gaming monitor features an OLED curved panel with incredible color and DisplayHDR True Black 400 support. It has a 3440x1440 resolution for the 21:9 aspect ratio, a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, G-Sync/FreeSync support, and an ergonomic stand. It really doesn't get much better than this.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Enthusiast PC gamers who want high-end specs in a massive 39-inch curved ultrawide monitor.
❌Avoid if: You don't have enough space on your desk or you don't have the right PC hardware to take full advantage of the monitor's impressive specs.
💰Price check: $899.99 at Newegg |$899.99 at Best Buy | $869.99 at B&H
Xbox Wireless Controller | was $59.99 now $43.93 at Walmart
The basic Xbox Wireless Controller Microsoft includes with every console purchase is still one of the best Xbox controllers if all you care about having is wireless connectivity. Walmart has a whopping 17 different color and pattern options on sale, with the most affordable ones being Carbon Black and Robot White.
👀See at: Walmart
✅Perfect for: Folks in need of a standard Xbox controller with wireless functionality across Xbox, Windows PC (with an adapter), and Bluetooth-capable devices
❌Avoid if: You're looking for a budget-tier controller or something more premium
🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X|S Controller review
💰Price check: $44.49 at Target (Red)
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.