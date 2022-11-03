People react to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's big payday

What you need to know

A recent SEC filing by Microsoft outlined that the company's CEO, Satya Nadella, would earn $55 million worth of compensation in 2022.

The figure marked a 10% increase in comparison to 2021.

96% of his compensation was connected to performance-based goals and figures.

Many online have expressed disapproval of Nadella's high compensation.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will receive $55 million worth of compensation this year, as outlined by a recent company SEC filing. Over 95% of Nadella's compensation is performance-based, which is up from the figure in 2021 (71% performance-based). The vast majority of his compensation is in the form of $42.269 million worth of stock options.

When Nadella's compensation information made its way around the web, many expressed disapproval of the $55 million figure. Several on social media pointed toward recent company layoffs, implying that the money that went to Nadella could have saved jobs.

"I wonder how many salaries could be paid with $55,000,000? Surely enough to cover for all or most of the people that were laid off recently?" said Carlos Garcia in the comment section of our Facebook post about Nadella's compensation.

"Good job in getting that 9 million bonus a week after announcing the third round of layoffs," said Jason Baginski in the same comment section.

On Twitter, some expressed disappointment as well, pointing to the ratio of Nadella's pay to the average Microsoft employee. Others were more positive.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's 2022 pay: up 10.2% to $54.95 million. Median Microsoft employee 2022 pay up 7.6%.2018 Microsoft CEO/worker pay ratio: 154-to-12022 Microsoft pay ratio: 289-to-1 https://t.co/6X37PdcMsMOctober 28, 2022 See more

Not everyone was negative on Facebook, however. "He deserves it. He's good for the Microsoft stock. The head of any company deserves a salary as such, even better if it's performance based," said William Dickens.

Of course, the internet can be a rather negative place. Social media tends to attract people on either extreme side of an issue. Most people that glance at Nadella's compensation and don't feel strongly one way or the other are unlikely to post a comment or tweet about it.