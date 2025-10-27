Satya Nadella is skipping Ignite 2025 — Judson Althoff will lead the keynote instead

Microsoft has confirmed that Satya Nadella won't be keynoting at Ignite 2025, with newly appointed CEO of commercial Judson Althoff leading the main keynote instead.

Satya Nadella on stage at an event in London talking about Copilot
Don't expect to see Nadella at this year's Ignite conference. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft has confirmed that CEO Satya Nadella will not speak at this year's Ignite 2025 conference. Instead, newly appointed CEO of commercial, Judson Althoff, will take center stage and lead the main keynote in November.

"Judson Althoff, now CEO of our commercial business, will lead the Microsoft Ignite keynote at Chase Arena in San Francisco," a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to Windows Central. "Judson will be joined by several other leaders, including, Scott Guthrie, Ryan Roslansky, Asha Sharma, Charles Lamanna, Arun Ulag and more."

Is Satya Nadella keynoting at Ignite 2025?

Microsoft has confirmed that Satya Nadella will not be keynoting at Ignite 2025, instead handing that responsibility over to newly appointed CEO of commercial Judson Althoff.

Who is Judson Althoff?

Judson Althoff is Microsoft's newly appointed CEO of commercial business. His role consists of overseeing and managing commercial aspects of the business, including products, marketing, sales, engineering, and finance aspects.

