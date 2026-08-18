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File Explorer is one of the oldest parts of Windows, making changing it a touchy subject.

Fixing Windows may be an impossible task, at least if the goal is to please every user. Because Windows has been around for decades and is used by billions of people, Microsoft has to be careful in how it rolls out changes to its operating system.

One of the strengths of Windows is backward compatibility, but that is a double-edged sword. Because Microsoft values legacy software and compatibility, Windows 11 is basically several operating systems stacked together under a trenchcoat.

I've argued before that unifying the look of Windows should have been a priority for decades. But even if it were, updating Windows would be a challenge. People get used to things and often dislike changes, even if they're considered improvements by many.

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With changes like the overhauled Start menu and movable taskbar on the way, I shared a poll recently asking about Microsoft's improvements to Windows 11. That poll was inspired by the recent change to how file sizes are displayed in File Explorer.

40 percent of those who voted said that "Some tweaks are great, but others feel like changes for the sake of change." Another 32 percent of participants said Microsoft should "bring on the modern polish," noting that they adapt quickly and prefer clean interfaces.

Almost 30 percent of voters wanted to ensure some level of consistency, whether that be keeping legacy options (17 percent of voters) or leaving features and layouts alone (12 percent).

The fact that even our readers are split shows how divisive this topic can be. Generally speaking, our readers are tech-savvy and keep up to date with tech and new features, so they should be able to adapt to changes well. But being able to adapt is not the same as favoring the need to adapt.

At this point Microsoft cannot do it right for everyone anymore. Whatever they change, they'll disappoint someone. What one loves, the other one hates. One still uses legacy software from 30 years ago; the other one is using only brand-new apps that the employer provides. Q-Less in comment on Windows Central

The comments on that article echoed sentiments about Microsoft not being able to please everyone, such as the quote above by "Q-Less." They also noted that "Microsoft needs to spend significant effort on change management."

Over the years, Microsoft has tried different strategies. Major OS updates such as Windows 7 or Windows 10 bring many changes at once and allow Microsoft to roll out improvements as part of a package.

Incremental updates shipped every few months let Microsoft get improvements to users quickly, but that may not be a good thing. People need time to adapt to changes, even good ones. Having an interface or experience tweaked several times in a year can be jarring.

One route Microsoft could take is adding options.

They should add a new option to set it on and off. They already have an options screen, just add it there and let people decide. Incom2 in comment on Windows Central

I like having options, and Microsoft sometimes ships new features with a toggle to go back to the previous interface. But there's a limit on how many choices can be built into Windows 11. If Microsoft kept every option across several OS generations, Windows would be a mess.

Some want Microsoft to take the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach.

Stop messing with the UI. I'm a power user/retired sys admin and I had gotten very proficient with the PERFECT Win 7 UI. Then µslop just had to change it. Then I had to spend time and effort to re-learn new ways to do everything that I had become fast and efficient at. A huge waste of time and decrease in productivity. Go ahead & fix the underlying code to make it more secure & trim out bloat, but LEAVE MY UI ALONE! Jimbo in comment on Windows Central

Within the Windows Central community, there is debate on how to handle changes and improvements to Windows. Expand the discussion to all PC users and you have an almost deafening amount of noise to sort through.

Even when Microsoft settles on changes to Windows, the company needs to decide how to package those changes. Last week's Windows Wrap asked if the next big update should just be Windows 12.

Windows carries over much of its base when switching between major OS versions these days, so it's more about marketing than a technical definition.

Where do you stand in the debate? Do you want to see Windows modernized even if it means you'll have to adapt to changes? Or do you want Windows to stay largely the same? Let us know in the comments!

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