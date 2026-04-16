Microsoft has unveiled a new promotion for students looking to buy a new laptop this spring, which bundles 1 year of Microsoft 365 and Xbox Game Pass, along with a free Xbox Controller with the purchase of select new Windows 11 PCs.

This campaign promotion launched yesterday, and is clearly targeting students who might be tempted by Apple's new MacBook Neo. Microsoft specifically highlights Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3X, a $499 computer that matches the price of Apple's new low-end laptop.

With the added free 1 year subscriptions and Xbox controller, Microsoft is hoping students will see more value in a device like that over the MacBook Neo for the same price. The company is also touting how useful Microsoft 365 and AI is for students looking to write reports, handle data, or create presentations.

Of course, the main pull is 1 year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which for a student that likes to game might be too good to pass up. That, plus a free custom Xbox controller may be tantalizing for young adults that are studying and looking for their next PC.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

"College life is full in every sense of the word. Full schedules, full inboxes, full expectations. The pressure to keep up, stay productive and always be “on” is real. Windows is making it even easier to get ready for everything college brings – from job searches and exam prep to game nights and downtime with friends." says Microsoft Executive Vice President, Yusef Mehdi. "Starting today, eligible U.S. students can get great deals on select Windows 11 PCs, plus the Microsoft College Offer with more than $500 in added value for free."

This promo will be great for students that need a Windows PC to continue their studies, but for those that were on the fence about buying a new MacBook Neo, I'm not sure this is going to move the needle much. With that said, it's good to see Microsoft at least trying to appeal to students, as recently it seems like the company has given up on anyone that isn't a commercial customer.

The Windows ecosystem is vast, and you can find different features and performance at pretty much all price points. Of course, the lower down the price ladder you go, the less premium the laptops will feel. That's where the MacBook Neo stands out, being a $499 laptop with a design and chassis that feels closer to $1,000. There aren't many Windows laptops that match that while also providing the same level of performance and efficiency.

That's where Microsoft's free Xbox controller and subscriptions come in. 1 year of Microsoft 365 is $99, and 1 year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a whooping $360, so that's a huge saving right there. Plus, the free Xbox controller is icing on the cake.

But I want to know what you think. Do you reckon this offer will be enough to dissuade students from buying a MacBook Neo for their next school computer? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.