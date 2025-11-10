Windows 11 might be getting iPhone-like haptic responses when doing things like snapping app windows

Microsoft looks to be working on a new feature for Windows 11 that will allow the OS to provide haptic responses when interacting with certain parts of the UI. The feature was first spotted by Phantomofearth on X, and is hidden in the latest Windows 11 preview builds.

According to my own sources, the feature is designed to work with haptic trackpads, like the ones found on the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Laptop Studio. When enabled, doing things like snapping windows side by side or dragging a file between two windows will provide a subtle haptic response.

"Feel subtle vibrations when you snap windows, align objects, and more" reads the setting, which also provides the user with the ability to adjust how strong the haptic feedback is.