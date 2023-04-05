Windows Central Podcast #306: Windows 'CorePC' and a new Surface Hub 2S

By Zac Bowden
published

Episode 306: Windows Core (again)

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into some exclusive info regarding Windows Core PC, Surface Hub 2 SG2 details, the launch of Teams 2.0, the latest dire predictions regarding the future of AI, a host of new reviews, and so much more!

Sponsors:

  • Magic Mind - Go to www.magicmind.co/WPC or use the discount code "WCP20" to save 20% on your subscription to Magic Mind or 20% off your purchase.
  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.

Zac Bowden
