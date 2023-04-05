Windows Central Podcast #306: Windows 'CorePC' and a new Surface Hub 2S
Episode 306: Windows Core (again)
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into some exclusive info regarding Windows Core PC, Surface Hub 2 SG2 details, the launch of Teams 2.0, the latest dire predictions regarding the future of AI, a host of new reviews, and so much more!
Links
Sponsors:
- Magic Mind - Go to www.magicmind.co/WPC or use the discount code "WCP20" to save 20% on your subscription to Magic Mind or 20% off your purchase.
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Senior Editor
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
Most Popular
By Ben Wilson
By Ben Wilson
By Zac Bowden