Windows Central Podcast #307: Surface Dock 3 and Windows 10X on Surface Duo

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Dock 3, running Windows 10X on the Surface Duo, Bing AI Chat on Microsoft Edge, the ASUS ROG Ally April Fools saga, and more!

