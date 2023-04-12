Windows Central Podcast #307: Surface Dock 3 and Windows 10X on Surface Duo

By Zac Bowden
published

Episode 307: Windows 10X on a phone

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Dock 3, running Windows 10X on the Surface Duo, Bing AI Chat on Microsoft Edge, the ASUS ROG Ally April Fools saga, and more!

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere:

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.