Windows Central Podcast #307: Surface Dock 3 and Windows 10X on Surface Duo
Episode 307: Windows 10X on a phone
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Dock 3, running Windows 10X on the Surface Duo, Bing AI Chat on Microsoft Edge, the ASUS ROG Ally April Fools saga, and more!
Links
- Microsoft’s Upcoming 'Surface Dock 3' - Windows Central
- You Can Now Run Windows 10X On The Surface Duo - Windows Central
- How To Enable Bing AI Chat Directly In Microsoft Edge - Windows Central
- ASUS ROG Ally April Fools' Joke - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Senior Editor
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
