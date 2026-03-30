Combine the best of Windows 11 and Windows 10 with this gorgeous wallpaper
News
By Sean Endicott published
The wallpaper places the Windows 11 logo inside a piece inspired by the iconic Windows 10 wallpaper.
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The wallpaper places the Windows 11 logo inside a piece inspired by the iconic Windows 10 wallpaper.