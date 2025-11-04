Linux gaming just hit a major milestone — is Windows in trouble?
Linux is now used by 3% of gamers on Steam, as handheld PCs and rising Windows frustrations fuel fresh momentum.
Reported on by VideoCardz, the latest Steam Hardware Survey shows Linux reaching 3.05% of all Steam users for the first time. That is up from around 2% this time last year, which is a solid jump for a platform that has historically struggled to crack mainstream gaming adoption.
Windows has seen a small decline, dropping from roughly 95% to 94.84% of Steam users. macOS currently sits at 2.11%, which is slightly higher than I expected, given macOS isn’t particularly known for gaming.
Linux still has a long road if it hopes to become a true competitor to Windows in gaming. However, milestones like this suggest that more players are paying attention, and the conversation around PC gaming operating systems could be shifting.