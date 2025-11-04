Linux gaming just hit a major milestone — is Windows in trouble?

Reported on by VideoCardz, the latest Steam Hardware Survey shows Linux reaching 3.05% of all Steam users for the first time. That is up from around 2% this time last year, which is a solid jump for a platform that has historically struggled to crack mainstream gaming adoption.

Windows has seen a small decline, dropping from roughly 95% to 94.84% of Steam users. macOS currently sits at 2.11%, which is slightly higher than I expected, given macOS isn’t particularly known for gaming.

Linux still has a long road if it hopes to become a true competitor to Windows in gaming. However, milestones like this suggest that more players are paying attention, and the conversation around PC gaming operating systems could be shifting.

What’s driving Linux’s gaming surge?