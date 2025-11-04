Linux gaming just hit a major milestone — is Windows in trouble?

Linux is now used by 3% of gamers on Steam, as handheld PCs and rising Windows frustrations fuel fresh momentum.

WINUX is a Windows-inspired Linux distro that lets you enjoy Windows 10 and Windows 11 design elements.
(Image credit: WINUX)

Reported on by VideoCardz, the latest Steam Hardware Survey shows Linux reaching 3.05% of all Steam users for the first time. That is up from around 2% this time last year, which is a solid jump for a platform that has historically struggled to crack mainstream gaming adoption.

Windows has seen a small decline, dropping from roughly 95% to 94.84% of Steam users. macOS currently sits at 2.11%, which is slightly higher than I expected, given macOS isn’t particularly known for gaming.

What’s driving Linux’s gaming surge?