Linux supercharges the ROG Xbox Ally X — higher FPS, smoother performance, and a big win for handheld gaming

Benchmarks show Linux boosts performance on the ROG Xbox Ally X, beating Windows in key areas.

Xbox Ally X split down the middle with one side being Windows Xbox App and the other Bazzite
Xbox Ally X running Bazzite (Image credit: Xbox, ASUS, Steam | Photo by Milad Fakurian on Unsplash)

The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X launched to strong demand and sold out quickly in many regions. Early reviews were positive (including our own Xbox Ally X review), and it looked like Xbox had a strong first attempt at a handheld on its hands.

But once people spent more time with the device, a familiar complaint surfaced. Windows was holding it back.

Bazzite on the Xbox Ally X

Fixing the Xbox Ally with SteamOS - YouTube Fixing the Xbox Ally with SteamOS - YouTube
Watch On

Out of the box, Bazzite runs well on the ROG Xbox Ally X and installs without any major issues. It behaves much like SteamOS on the Steam Deck, with a clean, controller-friendly interface that feels built for handheld gaming.

Bazzite also gives users far more control over the hardware than Windows currently does. Power settings like TDP limits, GPU frequency caps, and custom fan curves work through built-in tools. Even features that are still being polished, such as RGB lighting control, are already being actively worked on by Bazzite developers. Support is improving quickly.

Cyber Dopamine tested the Xbox Ally X using the same games and identical power limits on both Bazzite and Windows. Here is a direct comparison of the results:

Cyber Dopamine's testing of the Xbox Ally X running Bazzite:

Game

Settings

TDP

Windows Performance

Bazzite (Linux) Performance

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1080p (same settings)

17W

47 FPS

62 FPS

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1080p (same settings)

13W

35 FPS

37 FPS

Hogwarts Legacy

1080p (same settings)

17W

50 FPS

62 FPS

Hogwarts Legacy

1080p (same settings)

35W

60 FPS

65 FPS

ETA Prime also tested performance across multiple games, although he did not show direct Windows comparisons in his video. His testing still helps demonstrate what Bazzite can do on the Xbox Ally X and shows that Linux is already capable of handling modern AAA games.

ETA Prime's Xbox Ally X Bazzite tests:

Game

Settings

TDP

Performance (Bazzite)

Cyberpunk 2077

Steam Deck preset, 800p

15W

Noted as smoother than Steam Deck, >42 FPS average

Cyberpunk 2077

1080p, FSR frame generation

25W

80+ FPS (with generated frames)

Spider-Man 2

1080p low, FSR frame generation

17W

60+ FPS

The Witcher 3

1080p medium, FSR balanced

20W

Playable, stable

Mortal Kombat 1

1080p medium, FSR balanced

17–20W

Mostly stable, small dips

Doom: The Dark Ages

1080p, handheld preset

35W (Turbo mode)

Playable without frame generation

Silksong (Indie example)

720p

Quiet mode (~8W draw)

8+ hours battery estimate