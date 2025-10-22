Linux supercharges the ROG Xbox Ally X — higher FPS, smoother performance, and a big win for handheld gaming

The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X launched to strong demand and sold out quickly in many regions. Early reviews were positive (including our own Xbox Ally X review), and it looked like Xbox had a strong first attempt at a handheld on its hands.

But once people spent more time with the device, a familiar complaint surfaced. Windows was holding it back.

Despite Microsoft trying to minimise Windows tasks on the Xbox Ally X, the system still shipped with unnecessary desktop apps like Microsoft Teams. It also suffered from a user interface that did not feel handheld-ready. The hardware was excellent, but the software experience felt unfinished.

That led some users to ask a question: What happens if you ditch Windows entirely?

Enter Bazzite, a SteamOS-like Linux operating system built specifically for handhelds. Two well-known creators, ETA Prime and Cyber Dopamine, decided to install Bazzite on the Xbox Ally X to find out how it performs. Their results might be surprising, and in some cases, better than expected.

Bazzite on the Xbox Ally X

Fixing the Xbox Ally with SteamOS - YouTube Watch On

Out of the box, Bazzite runs well on the ROG Xbox Ally X and installs without any major issues. It behaves much like SteamOS on the Steam Deck, with a clean, controller-friendly interface that feels built for handheld gaming.

Bazzite also gives users far more control over the hardware than Windows currently does. Power settings like TDP limits, GPU frequency caps, and custom fan curves work through built-in tools. Even features that are still being polished, such as RGB lighting control, are already being actively worked on by Bazzite developers. Support is improving quickly.

Cyber Dopamine tested the Xbox Ally X using the same games and identical power limits on both Bazzite and Windows. Here is a direct comparison of the results:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cyber Dopamine's testing of the Xbox Ally X running Bazzite: Game Settings TDP Windows Performance Bazzite (Linux) Performance Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 1080p (same settings) 17W 47 FPS 62 FPS Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 1080p (same settings) 13W 35 FPS 37 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 1080p (same settings) 17W 50 FPS 62 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 1080p (same settings) 35W 60 FPS 65 FPS

ETA Prime also tested performance across multiple games, although he did not show direct Windows comparisons in his video. His testing still helps demonstrate what Bazzite can do on the Xbox Ally X and shows that Linux is already capable of handling modern AAA games.