Linux supercharges the ROG Xbox Ally X — higher FPS, smoother performance, and a big win for handheld gaming
Benchmarks show Linux boosts performance on the ROG Xbox Ally X, beating Windows in key areas.
The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X launched to strong demand and sold out quickly in many regions. Early reviews were positive (including our own Xbox Ally X review), and it looked like Xbox had a strong first attempt at a handheld on its hands.
But once people spent more time with the device, a familiar complaint surfaced. Windows was holding it back.
Despite Microsoft trying to minimise Windows tasks on the Xbox Ally X, the system still shipped with unnecessary desktop apps like Microsoft Teams. It also suffered from a user interface that did not feel handheld-ready. The hardware was excellent, but the software experience felt unfinished.
That led some users to ask a question: What happens if you ditch Windows entirely?
Enter Bazzite, a SteamOS-like Linux operating system built specifically for handhelds. Two well-known creators, ETA Prime and Cyber Dopamine, decided to install Bazzite on the Xbox Ally X to find out how it performs. Their results might be surprising, and in some cases, better than expected.
Bazzite on the Xbox Ally X
Out of the box, Bazzite runs well on the ROG Xbox Ally X and installs without any major issues. It behaves much like SteamOS on the Steam Deck, with a clean, controller-friendly interface that feels built for handheld gaming.
Bazzite also gives users far more control over the hardware than Windows currently does. Power settings like TDP limits, GPU frequency caps, and custom fan curves work through built-in tools. Even features that are still being polished, such as RGB lighting control, are already being actively worked on by Bazzite developers. Support is improving quickly.
Cyber Dopamine tested the Xbox Ally X using the same games and identical power limits on both Bazzite and Windows. Here is a direct comparison of the results:
Game
Settings
TDP
Windows Performance
Bazzite (Linux) Performance
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
1080p (same settings)
17W
47 FPS
62 FPS
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
1080p (same settings)
13W
35 FPS
37 FPS
Hogwarts Legacy
1080p (same settings)
17W
50 FPS
62 FPS
Hogwarts Legacy
1080p (same settings)
35W
60 FPS
65 FPS
ETA Prime also tested performance across multiple games, although he did not show direct Windows comparisons in his video. His testing still helps demonstrate what Bazzite can do on the Xbox Ally X and shows that Linux is already capable of handling modern AAA games.
Game
Settings
TDP
Performance (Bazzite)
Cyberpunk 2077
Steam Deck preset, 800p
15W
Noted as smoother than Steam Deck, >42 FPS average
Cyberpunk 2077
1080p, FSR frame generation
25W
80+ FPS (with generated frames)
Spider-Man 2
1080p low, FSR frame generation
17W
60+ FPS
The Witcher 3
1080p medium, FSR balanced
20W
Playable, stable
Mortal Kombat 1
1080p medium, FSR balanced
17–20W
Mostly stable, small dips
Doom: The Dark Ages
1080p, handheld preset
35W (Turbo mode)
Playable without frame generation
Silksong (Indie example)
720p
Quiet mode (~8W draw)
8+ hours battery estimate