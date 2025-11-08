You could get a Steam Deck — or you could put SteamOS on a more powerful handheld for the ultimate portable gaming machine

The Steam Deck's interface is amazing, but its hardware is relatively weak. You can have the best of both worlds by putting SteamOS on a Windows handheld.

While there is some disagreement on the subject, gamers by and large prefer the Steam Deck's simple, console-like SteamOS interface to Windows 11 or the Xbox Ally X's Xbox full-screen experience.

The thing is, the Steam Deck is relatively old at this point and is one of the weaker PC gaming handhelds on the market today. In other words, it cannot play some games that can be played on other handhelds. However, if you get a stronger Windows handheld and then put SteamOS on it, you can get the best of both worlds.

Still, you should weigh the pros and cons before actually doing this. Here are reasons for and against putting SteamOS on ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Ally, Legion Go 2, and other handhelds.