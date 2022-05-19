Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.19.0.34 brings small fixes to 'The Wild Update'

What you need to know

The Wild Update is the next major content update for Minecraft, and it's releasing soon.

Mojang Studios is finalizing the release with a stream of bug fixes and minor improvements.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.19.0.34 is the latest step, and includes a handful of bug fixes.

The Wild Update still doesn't have a release date, but should arrive sometime in the next few months.

Players are gearing up to enter the finalized version of Minecraft's The Wild Update, which is entering one of its final legs of development before a full public release. Mojang Studios has more-or-less locked in features for Minecraft's next content update, and is now focused on polishing what's already there.

To that end, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.19.0.34 (1.19.0.35 if you're in the Minecraft Preview) contains a handful of bug fixes and general improvements for players to explore. This is by no means an exciting release, but it does indicate Mojang Studios is inching ever closer to clearing The Wild Update for its launch day.

Most of the fixes in this beta build target either the new Deep Dark biome debuting with The Wild Update, or fixing various issues with the Minecraft Marketplace. Overall, this is a pretty standard list of changes heading to the pre-release program of one of the best Xbox games. In case you missed it, Minecraft: Java Edition has officially begun testing pre-release snapshots of The Wild Update.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.19.0.35 / 1.19.0.67 (on Xbox) / Minecraft Preview 1.19.0.35 includes:

Features & bug fixes

Accessibility

"Controller lost connection" popup will be shown after progress screen if controller was disconnected while on that screen

Deep Dark

Sculk Shriekers and Sculk Catalyst now generate at the same rate in Java and Bedrock Editions

Sculk Patches in the Ancient Cities and Deep Dark are now larger and more frequent

Deep Dark Biome is now decorated with Sculk Patches regardless of y-level in world

Marketplace

Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing wishlist

Fixed an issue that meant star rating icons would not be correctly filled sometimes

Fixed an issue that caused downloads to get stuck in queue

Fixed an issue that prevented players from using templates to create new worlds

User interface

Re-added the possibility to drop items in the dark grey area around an item grid in Pocket UI, in order to address a closely related bug that prevented items being dropped outside of some custom GUIs in the Classic UI

Blocks

Fixed a block serialization issue for some content packs where some blocks were changing to data value 0