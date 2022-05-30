Live
Memorial Day laptop sales live roundup: Top discounts from Dell, HP, Microsoft, and more
These laptop deals are likely to expire today, so don't miss your chance to save big
By Brendan Griffiths Contributions from John Levite published
The Memorial Day laptop sales are here and you can save hundreds on a range of devices if you're quick. We expect many of these deals to expire at midnight, so if you're in need of an upgrade check out the latest offers below while you can.
We've scouted the offers from a range of retailers below to find you the best of the bunch for gaming, high-end computing, or something that'll handle your average work-from-home tasks.
Keep an eye on this page as we're updating it with fresh offers as we find them. If you'd prefer to browse the full selection of Memorial Day laptop sales, we've provided a few links below to some of the best stores out there.
The best Memorial Day laptop sales
- Dell - massive deals on XPS and Inspiron laptops amongst others
- Amazon - plenty of sub-$500 deals today
- Best Buy - save up to $500 on Windows laptops and more
- Walmart - Chromebooks, gaming, and touchscreens are all on offer
- HP - save up to 70% on HP products
- Lenovo - new timed deals arriving throughout the day
- Newegg - up to 50% off for today only
MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop |
$1099 $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The RTX 3060 graphics paired with a 144Hz display have us itching to take this for a spin online. 512GB SSD storage is solid and we can take the i5 processor (even if it is 10th-gen) too. 8GB of RAM is predictable at this price, but still feels a tad stingy.
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop |
$1219 $849 at Dell (opens in new tab)
A very tidy gaming laptop for well under a grand. You're getting RTX 3050 graphics, an 11th-gen i7 processor, 8GB RAM (you might want to upgrade that), and a 512GB SSD.
Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook |
$369 $179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
That's a seriously big Chromebook for not a lot of money at all. We're far more used to seeing this sort of price attached to the 11-inch models with a cramped keyboard/screen combo. No such issues here. There's not much storage/memory on this model, but for your basic tasks, this is a solid buy and a handy alternative to a Windows PC for inexperienced PC users.
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 | from $229 at Dell (opens in new tab)
The Inspiron line is one of the most reliable options around if you want a decent laptop on a budget. Dell's Memorial Day laptop sale sees entry-models starting at just $229. Spend a little more and you can get faster models with more storage too. Check out the sale range via the link.
XPS 15 Touch Laptop:
$2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
This 15.6-inch model also includes a touchscreen, but it's under the hood where this laptop impresses. You're getting an RTX 3050Ti graphics card, 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an i7 processor to help you smash through pretty much anything. All for $500 under the MSRP for Memorial Day.
XPS 17 Laptop:
$2,849.99 $1,999.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Need a bit more screen real estate on your XPS? As long as you're not planning on carrying it around a lot, this is a sweet purchase at $850 off today. RTX 3060 graphics, i7 processor, 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM make this an absolute powerhouse from Dell.
XPS 13 Laptop:
$1,919.99 $1,419.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Quite simply one of the best laptops ever made. This model of the popular XPS series runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and is built from heavy-duty carbon fiber and Gorilla Glass. For Memorial Day, Dell has knocked $500 off the MSRP. This version comes with an 11th-gen i7, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop:
$799.99 $549.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)
The Inspiron line is a Dell favorite and this 2-in-1 convertible touchscreen version has caught our eye today thanks to a generous $250 discount. Sleek bezels and a 256GB SSD don't hurt either.
HP Spectre x360 laptop
$1520 $1049 at HP (opens in new tab)
A powerful laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor good for up to 5.0GHz speeds, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD with 32GB Intel Optane memory.
Microsoft Surface devices Up to $300 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
You can get previous generation devices like the Surface Go 3 or even newer stuff with advanced graphics like the Surface Laptop 4. You save on all of it with some savings as much as $300.
Windows laptops Up to $500 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The prices on these laptops start as low as $500, and even if you decide to go big you'll still be saving huge money with discounts up to $500 off. The features range from touchscreen support to Bluetooth to gaming laptops.
Geo GeoBook 240 laptop
$400 $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
An inexpensive option if you're looking for something to get you through a day of emails and video conferences and travel. It includes a 1080p display, USB-C, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and more.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
$700 $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Our review gave the Surface Laptop Go 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it one of The Best laptops. Read all about its ins and outs and decide for yourself. Comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
MSI Bravo 15 AMD gaming laptop
$1,099 $699.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
You get a 15-inch gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an AMD Radeon RX5500M graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech. It's loaded with Windows 10 and includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity.
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop
$920 $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming.
Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop
$1,500 $1,099.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more.
Dell XPS 17 laptop
$2,200 $2026 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Normally Dell has the best deals on its own laptops, but sometimes Amazon can surprise us with an awesome discount. This older-gen but still very powerful machine is fully loaded and even includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.
MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop
$2,700 $2,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
While certainly on the expensive side, this laptop is down to the lowest price we've ever seen. It comes loaded with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.