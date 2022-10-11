Microsoft Surface Event LIVE: Announcements, start time, new hardware expectations

Microsoft's annual fall Surface event is happening this week! We'll be live blogging the event as it happens on October 12 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, where we expect to see a handful of new Surface PCs and accessories designed to highlight the best of Windows 11 and Microsoft 365.

On the agenda, we're expecting to see Microsoft take the wraps off an updated Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio, in addition to new accessories such as a Teams remote and premium audio peripherals. You can read more about what we're expecting to be announced in our dedicated what to expect post!

For now, be sure to check back here periodically for updates on the event and our expectations. And we'll be live right here on October 12 at 10 a.m. ET for the main event itself.