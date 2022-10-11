Live
Microsoft Surface Event LIVE: Announcements, start time, new hardware expectations
Join us for all the announcements from Microsoft's 2022 Surface event.
Microsoft's annual fall Surface event is happening this week! We'll be live blogging the event as it happens on October 12 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, where we expect to see a handful of new Surface PCs and accessories designed to highlight the best of Windows 11 and Microsoft 365.
On the agenda, we're expecting to see Microsoft take the wraps off an updated Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio, in addition to new accessories such as a Teams remote and premium audio peripherals. You can read more about what we're expecting to be announced in our dedicated what to expect post!
For now, be sure to check back here periodically for updates on the event and our expectations. And we'll be live right here on October 12 at 10 a.m. ET for the main event itself.
Another new device we're expecting to see is the Surface Pro 9, which we believe will incorporate both Intel and ARM chips for the first time. Previously, Microsoft had reserved its ARM chips for a special "Surface Pro X" line of devices, but this year could be the first year where Microsoft merges the Surface Pro X with the main Surface Pro line.
Additional rumors suggest the Surface Pro 9 will come in a handful of new colors, including green and blue, in addition to the usual silver and black. On the inside, expect to see Intel 12th-gen chips and Microsoft's custom SQ3 ARM SoC based on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen3. The ARM model should also include 5G for the first time on a Surface PC! — Zac Bowden
One of the devices we're expecting to see get announced tomorrow is a new Surface Studio, which I'm told might be dubbed the Surface Studio 2+. We're expecting an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H chip, paired with NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics for a huge boost in performance over the older Surface Studio 2.
It's been four years since the Surface Studio was last updated, so many were hoping to see some kind of updated design. Unfortunately, that looks like it won't be the case, as an FCC filing accidentally revealed its design, and it looks identical to the previous generation. —Zac Bowden
Welcome to the Windows Central live blog for the Microsoft fall 2022 Surface hardware event. We expect things to kick off with a pre-recorded video stream at 10 am tomorrow, and I'll be right here to cover it as all the devices are announced. We're expecting an updated Surface Studio for the first time since 2018, an updated Surface Laptop, and an updated Surface Pro.
The event also marks 10 years of Surface, so we may even see something to commemorate the occasion. So be sure to check back here tomorrow for all the news as it happens! The event is expected to kick off at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. — Zac Bowden
