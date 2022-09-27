Microsoft's Surface Studio 3 design and photo accidentally leak via FCC report

What you need to know

A new Surface Studio recently passed through FCC verification.

One of the FCC reports has accidentally revealed its design.

It appears to be identical to the Surface Studio 2.

Microsoft is expected to unveil a new Surface Studio in October.

Microsoft's next Surface Studio is just around the corner. While details of what it will feature are still scarce, the product's design apparently has now leaked, thanks to an FCC report that includes a photo of the device during testing.

Unfortunately, the photo appears to show an identical design to that of the Surface Studio 2.

The next Surface Studio is codenamed Chehalis, and the accessories expected to ship in-box with the upcoming all-in-one recently leaked. An updated Surface Keyboard and Surface Pen are expected, featuring minor design changes such as a lighter color on the keyboard keys.

It's been four years since the last Surface Studio, making the lack of any design changes a real disappointment for fans hoping to see something new. I had heard over a year ago that the next Surface Studio would feature an 11th-generation Intel chip, but I've not been able to confirm if that chip has been updated.

(Image credit: FCC)

The FCC report identifies the new Surface Studio as model number 2028. For reference, the Surface Studio 2's model number is 1707.

It's also worth noting that a "Desktop Computer" recently passed through the FCC, with model number 2043, which we believe to be the upcoming "Project Volterra" Windows on ARM devkit.

The Surface Studio 3 is expected to be unveiled on October 12 alongside the Surface Pro 9 and a new Surface Laptop. The next Surface Pro is expected to combine the Surface Pro X with the Surface Pro 9 and offer both Intel and ARM options under one product line. It's also likely to ship with 5G for the first time in a Surface PC.

The next Surface Laptop is rumored to ship with just Intel chips for the first time since 2019, with no AMD Ryzen options.

Check out our roundup of what we expect to see announced at Microsoft's Surface event.

Thanks for the tip, @javidmajid