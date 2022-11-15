NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 preorders and where to find stock - live report

We're all set for the opening day RTX 4080 preorders for when they begin tomorrow, November 16. This live blog will be tracking all the best retailers as and when RTX 4080 stock becomes available online.

You're in good hands as we've been covering these hard-to-find hardware launches for years now, most recently with the RTX 4090 stock on preorder day last month. That particular card did of course sell out on day one, but nowhere near as fast as the 30-series cards did last year.

That's encouraging for the RTX 4080 launch too as scalpers aren't quite as interested as they were, with bots seemingly not snapping everything up within the first few minutes of stock going online. And with cryptocurrencies around the world crashing hard lately there's less demand for the best mining GPUs, leaving more cards for gamers to enjoy.

We've included some links to retailers below with the latest info and our live blog further down the page. Some have listings on-site now, but not available to add to basket just yet, while some stores don't have anything showing at all yet. We'll provide more detailed links along with the latest information on RTX 4080 prices and we'll also shout out any pre-builds we see rocking 4080s as they might be your best bet once the individual cards have gone.

US: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080