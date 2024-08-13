HONOR's new AI intent-based eye-tracking technology will revolutionize how users interact with smartphones (and maybe your PC)
If I had the HONOR Magic6 Pro smartphone, I'd never lift a finger — maybe just the eyes.
What you need to know
- HONOR announced the global rollout of its intent-based eye-tracking technology for Magic6 Pro users.
- The feature lets users interact with the phone using their eyes only and is expected to start rolling out in waves from August 27, 2024.
- It's revolutionizing and improving the smartphone user experience for people living with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- In the future, HONOR plans to explore more opportunities for its multimodal AI tech, including investments in noninvasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technology.
Earlier today, HONOR announced the broad availability of its AI-fueled intent-based eye-tracking technology. The company has cemented its name in smartphone users' eyes as the go-to brand for eye-tracking technology. For context, the feature allows users to interact with smartphone devices using their eyes only.
The feature will start rolling out to users on August 27, 2024. It will be available on the HONOR Magic6 Pro. However, it's unclear if the feature will ship beyond HONOR's flagship smartphone, as the company didn't mention any other devices.
Beyond the cutting-edge feature, HONOR is exploring more opportunities for its multimodal AI tech, including investments in non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to make assistive tech more accessible to everyone.
The importance and impact of HONOR's eye tracking tech
The feature improves the smartphone's user experience and is also an important tool that makes life easier for people living with ALS. For context, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a nervous system disease often characterized by muscle weakness.
In a three-minute-long YouTube video, HONOR highlights how its intent-based eye-tracking technology has positively impacted Bernard Muller's life. Unfortunately, Muller was diagnosed with ALS 14 years ago, which impacted his day-to-day activities. However, HONOR's eye-tracking tech makes his life a tad easier, allowing him to communicate with his loved ones and create amazing art easily.
The tech holds a lot of potential and could manifest to great heights in the foreseeable future with the help of generative AI.
Interestingly, HONOR is also a big maker of Windows laptops, including the new Magic Art 14, which has a new removable webcam (we just got this laptop in, so expect more coverage of it soon as it's pretty wild). This means its AI tech could expand to Windows PCs in the near future, much like what Samsung is trying to do with Galaxy AI for PC and Android phones.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
🔥The hottest trending deals🔥
- 🎮 Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $249.99 at Best Buy (Save $110!)
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $29.39 at CDKeys (Save $21!)
- 🎮Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme, 512GB) | $599.99 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6 Laptop (RTX 4050) | $599 at Walmart (Save $380!)
- 📺Amazon Fire TV Xbox Game Pass bundle | $82.85 at Amazon (Save $37!)
- ⌨️Surface Pro Keyboard + Slim Pen 2 | $112.99 at Best Buy (Save $167!)
- 🕹️Xbox Game Pass Core (12-months) | $42.19 at CDKeys (Save $18!)
- 🎧Bose QuietComfort ANC Headphones| $249.00 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
- 💻Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Core i5) | $699.99 at Lenovo (Save $440!)
- 🖱️Razer DeathAdder V3 Wired Mouse | $50.99 at Best Buy (Save $19!)
- 🕹️Hi-Fi RUSH (PC, Steam) | $9.29 at CDKeys (Save $21!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Mouse | $49.99 at Best Buy (Save $20!)
- 🖥️Lenovo ThinkStation P3 (Core i5 vPro) | $879.00 at Lenovo (Save $880!)
- ⌨️Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard | $149.99 at Dell (Save $50!)
- 🕹️No Man's Sky (PC, Steam) | $24.29 at CDKeys (Save $36!)
- 💻Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Elite) | $1,099.99 at Dell (Save $200!)
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.