Microsoft Teams brings 3D meetings to life with 'Mesh' environments on Meta Quest VR headsets

What you need to know

Microsoft Mesh is now widely available on the Teams desktop client and Meta Quest headsets.

Microsoft Mesh makes a virtual and immersive meeting in a 3D space feel like a real-life experience.

You'll need specific Microsoft licenses to access and use Microsoft Mesh.

Last year, Microsoft announced its plans to ship Immersive spaces in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Mesh to general availability in January 2024. And it just delivered on this long-awaited promise, as Microsoft Mesh is now generally available on Microsoft Teams and Meta Quest VR headsets.

As more organizations continue to pick up hybrid work, Microsoft Mesh will help make this experience better with immersive 3D meetings that mimic and replicate in-person meetings in a virtual space.

According to Microsoft:

"Mesh in Teams elevates engagement in Teams meetings with ready-made 3D immersive spaces crafted to suit your needs, whether it's a team social gathering, brainstorming session, or a round-table discussion."

The immersive 3D meetings are complimented with spatial audio alongside Teams features like live reactions to enhance further engagement among meeting attendees. It's worth noting that your admin must enable Immersive spaces in Teams via the Teams admin center first. From this point, you can quickly join an immersive space in Teams by navigating through the settings, selecting the View menu option while on a Teams meeting call, and then selecting Immersive space.

What can I do with Microsoft Mesh?

Microsoft Mesh will allow users to create custom immersive spaces that align with their needs, including training, guided tours, employee events, and more. What's more, Teams users can customize an immersive event or the Mesh toolkit to leverage the power of Unity for a fully customizable experience using the no-code editor.

However, you'll need either one of the following Microsoft licenses to access Microsoft Mesh:

Microsoft 365 Business Basic for $6 per user per month

Microsoft Teams Essentials license for $4 per user per month

Microsoft 365 Business Standard for $12.50 per user per month

Microsoft 365 E3/E5 plans

Additionally, the Mesh app is already available in the Meta Quest app store for users who'd like to use Microsoft Mesh on the Meta Quest headsets.