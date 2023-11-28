GPT-4 Turbo is on the way to Microsoft Copilot but there are a 'few kinks' to work out first

What you need to know

Copilot (formerly known as Bing Chat) will soon support GPT-4 Turbo.

GPT-4 Turbo has an updated knowledge cutoff of April 2023 and a larger 128k context window.

Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin said that his team "still need to iron out a few kinks" when it comes to getting GPT-4 Turbo to work with Copilot.

Copilot could soon see a big boost by integrating the latest technology from OpenAI. GPT-4 Turbo is more capable than its predecessor (GPT-4) and has several improvements that will help Copilot. But don't hop over to your browser expecting an updated Copilot just yet. Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin explained that the Copilot team "still need to iron out a few kinks"

Until recently, Copilot was known as Bing Chat. Microsoft brought Bing Chat under the Copilot branding as part of a push to extend the Copilot brand across various services.

Not GPT-4-turbo yet, still need to iron out a few kinks. On Precise, I assume you are talking about Mobile: it is there, click on three dots->Show All TonesNovember 26, 2023 See more

Despite his X profile that doesn't include an image or a description, Parakhin is one of the most important people at Microsoft. He leads the Windows and Web Experiences Team, which Microsoft formed by merging several teams after the departure of Panos Panay. Microsoft's Windows org, web experiences team, Microsoft News, Bing, and Edge are all under the direction of Parakhin.

What is GPT-4 Turbo?

It seems like just yesterday OpenAI rolled out GPT-4. Now, we have GPT-4 Turbo. But how does the latest model differ from its predecessor? GPT-4 Turbo has an updated knowledge cutoff, meaning it can draw in information from as late as April 2023. It also features a larger 128k context window, which is "the equivalent of 300 pages of text in a single prompt," according to OpenAI.

GPT-4 Turbo is already available to anyone with an OpenAI API account and GPT-4 access, which presumably includes Microsoft. But Microsoft still needs to fine tune its Copilot experience to get it to work smoothly with GPT-4 Turbo.