It appears anyone can now sign up for the new Bing, no waiting required

What you need to know

It seems that it's now possible to sign up for the new Bing without having to wait.

We have had multiple people gain access to the new Bing without having to be put on a waiting list.

Microsoft may be preparing to remove the requirement to add your name to a wait list, but that's only speculation at this point.

The new Bing powered by ChatGPT has proven popular. Thanks in large part to the new AI-capabilities of Bing, the search engine reached 100 million daily active users earlier this year. Up until now, you've had to add your name to a wait list to try the new Bing, but that appears to no longer be the case.

Multiple members of our team have been able to gain access to the new Bing without having to wait. Microsoft hasn't shared any official word on a change of policy, but it doesn't appear to be a fluke or isolated incident.

The stable version of Microsoft Edge recently added Bing to the Sidebar but using Bing Chat and other features from the new Bing required signing up for the waiting list and receiving access. That isn't the smoothest onboarding experience, so it seems logical that Microsoft would make it easier to use the new Bing.

Microsoft has an AI event tomorrow, where it could announce changes to the signup process for the new Bing. We'll have to wait to see if the tech giant makes any announcements about its new search engine. It's generally expected that the AI event will focus on productivity and Office, but Microsoft could also include some success stories about Bing's first few weeks in preview and changes to how people gain access to the tool.

While we've been able to sign up for the new Bing without any wait, you may not have the same experience. If you do see a prompt to add your name to the wait list, you can follow our guide on how to sign up for the new Bing.