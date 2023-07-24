Microsoft shares more on Bing Chat Enterprise and Visual Search

What you need to know

Microsoft expanded the rollout of Visual Search in Bing Chat last week.

The company also announced Bing Chat Enterprise, which allows organizations to use Bing Chat without putting sensitive data at risk.

Microsoft expounded on these features in a recent Bing Blog post.

Bing Chat continues to gain new capabilities. Soon, it will allow organizations to use a version of the chatbot that protects sensitive data. It will also be able to scan images and answer questions about them. Microsoft announced Bing Chat Enterprise and multimodal Visual Search in Bing Chat earlier last week, but the company shed more light on the features in a Bing Blog post:

Visual Search in Chat: This feature leverages OpenAI’s GPT-4 model to let you provide images—a picture you’ve taken or one you’ve found elsewhere—and prompt Bing Chat with related questions. Bing Chat can understand the context of an image, interpret it, and answer questions about it. Use Visual Search to ask Bing Chat about the architecture of a building you’ve taken a picture of or take a picture of the contents of your fridge and ask for lunch ideas. Visual Search in Chat is now accessible from Bing.com on the desktop, the Bing mobile app, and in Edge Sidebar. It will also be available soon in Edge Mobile and come to Bing Chat Enterprise in the future.

Bing Chat Enterprise: After releasing Bing Chat in February, we heard from many of you who also want to use Bing Chat at work—while being assured that your organization’s sensitive data will remain protected. Yesterday we announced the release of Bing Chat Enterprise, which offers commercial data protection designed to address those needs. Bing Chat Enterprise is now available at no additional cost for commercial customers licensed for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium. If you’re an IT admin with eligible licenses and you want to enable Bing Chat Enterprise for your organization, you can find instructions for how to do so here. Once enabled, your employees can access it from bing.com/chat or Edge sidebar using their Azure Active Directory account. We’re excited to see what you will do with it! Ask Bing Chat Enterprise “What are the top 5 things I should know when managing a large project?” or “What is agile project management and how does it differ from waterfall?”

None of this information is brand new, as far as I can tell, but Microsoft emphasized a few things of note. Visual Search in Chat uses the GPT-4 model. The rest of Bing uses that model as well, so it'll be nice to see if implemented with photos.

Microsoft also emphasized the fact that Bing Chat Enterprise comes at no additional cost to Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers.