AI is here to change the look of Microsoft Edge, but you need an account to use it

What you need to know

Microsoft started testing its AI Theme Generator in the Edge browser recently.

The feature uses Microsoft Designer and DALL-E 3 to generate an image based on text input.

The browser then swaps the image that appears when you open a new tab and changes the color of the frame of Edge.

Microsoft has yet another AI feature in the works, this time to improve your browsing experience. But rather than AI features that run straight on your PC, this new Edge tool uses Microsoft Designer and DALL-E 3. The feature, called AI Theme Generator, creates a custom image for your browser based on text input. That photo then appears in the new tab page of Edge and inspires a browser frame for Edge as well.

To use AI Theme Generator, you have to run Microsoft Edge Beta version 126.0.2592.13 or later. You also need to use a Microsoft account. If testing goes well, you should see AI Theme Generator in the stable version of Edge in the near future.

Microsoft first started testing DALL-E 3 in Bing Image Creator in September 2023. Bing Image Creator has since been rebranded to Microsoft Designer. By November of last year, Microsoft Designer was powered by DALL-E 3. After more testing, Microsoft Designer became generally available in April and people were able to start using it without having to go through a waiting list.

The bump to version 126.0.2592.13 also brings security updates and a notification for when Copilot can summarize an article in reading mode. Microsoft outlined all the changes recently:

AI theme generator. Microsoft Edge will include an AI theme generator, that allows users to input a text prompt and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame. Admins can control availability to this feature using the AIGenThemesEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Security protection controls in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service will provide admins with a dedicated experience to manage specific settings that help improve the security posture of their managed browser instances. Note: This experience is in public preview and can be accessed by opting in to targeted release in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Copilot summarization notification. The feature displays an Omnibox notification when users enter into a reading mode eligible page in Edge and offers them the option to open Copilot in the sidebar to generate a summary of the content. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Changing the theme of Edge alters the browser frame and the image that appears in the new tab page.

Microsoft also has a page dedicated to its AI Theme Generator. The tech giant clarifies that you must be signed in to Microsoft Edge with a Microsoft account to use the feature. AI Theme Generator is limited to desktop use at this time.

