I found this intriguing Microsoft Edge feature because of a bug in my X feed
Mobile upload is not a new feature in Edge, but X showed a post from years ago in my timeline highlighting the tool.
This morning as I sat down to check the news, I saw a strange post in my X feed. At first glance, it looked like an interesting Microsoft Edge feature that was in testing. But I quickly realized that the post was from 2023. I'm not sure why X showed me that post within my "Following" feed that's sorted chronologically. I thought there was a chance that a more recent post within a thread may have pushed the original content up, but that does not seem to be the case.
Regardless of why I saw the feature in action, the option intrigued me. First shipped in February 2024, "Mobile upload" allows you to upload images from your phone and use those pictures on your desktop. The feature lets you bring photos you took on your phone or other images you've saved to your PC without having to send them to yourself or wait for OneDrive to back up your files. Leo Varela first spotted the feature and shared screenshots of it in action while it was in testing in 2023.
This option to "upload from mobile" SEEMS to be new 🤔, it is available in Edge Dev and Canary: pic.twitter.com/e5y7FG123RNovember 19, 2023
Microsoft has several ways to connect mobile phones and PCs, including a separate Edge feature called "Drop." The Mobile upload feature saves you a few steps if you need to take an image from your phone and use it on the web on a PC. While it's not difficult to send files to yourself, it can be a bit awkward as you wait for a notification about a message from yourself.
When trying the feature out, I noticed that I had to make sure my smartphone and PC were on the same wireless network. I also had to scan a QR code each time I wanted to send an image from my phone to my PC's browser.
When using the new tool, you can choose to have OneDrive back up files by default or not have files backed up.
Microsoft has an FAQ page about Mobile upload. That page notes that you can send up to 10 images at a time with a limit of 1 Gigabyte per file.
In its current iteration, Mobile upload does not seem that much more convenient than using Drop, sending a file to yourself, or syncing photos across devices with Phone Link. The fact that I have to scan a QR code from my phone each time I want to upload an image to my PC is too fiddly to integrate the feature into my workflow. Still, the feature is intriguing and I'm glad X showed it in my feed for whatever reason.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.