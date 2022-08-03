Microsoft Edge Dev improves accessibility with narrator improvements

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge Dev has a new build available for Insiders. The browser's most recent update brings it to version105.0.1336.2 and includes a couple of new features. Edge's Narrator feature will now announce "banner" on "Learn more" links, making the browser more accessible. The update also adds support for a Chromium management policy to control if Unthrottled Nested Timeout is Enabled, though that option will be deprecated at some point in the future.

In addition to the added features, Edge has the usual set of bug fixes and reliability improvements. Here's everything that's new, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab):

Added features:

Added Narrator announcing 'banner' on 'Learn more' link in Microsoft Edge

Added support for a management policy from Chromium to control if Unthrottled Nested Timeout is Enabled - this will be deprecated in the future

Improved reliability:

Performance improvements to IMap properties

Improved iOS tooltips

Improved Android shared device support

Optimized read aloud voice options page for Android

Changed behavior:

Fixed an issue where the profile popup sometimes is cut off

Fixed various crashes

Fixed Diagnostic button layout

Fixed Drag and Drop for Collections

Fixed a crash when clicking the Tab Actions Menu button

Microsoft Edge continues to grow in market share. According to recent figures by Statcounter, Edge climbed to a 10.64% market share in June 2022. The browser has grown steadily in popularity over the past year, though it still sits as a distant second behind Google Chrome.