Microsoft Edge Dev now crashes less when running on macOS

What you need to know

Microsoft just released an update to Edge Dev that improves the reliability of the browser on macOS.

Edge Dev version 116.0.1923.0 also fixes an issue that can cause the browser to hang.

Several fixes and general improvements also ship with the latest version of Edge Dev.

Microsoft just rolled out an update to Edge Dev that improves reliability when using the browser on macOS. The latest build of Edge Dev also includes several fixes and general improvements. Those in the Dev Channel can now install version 116.0.1923.0 of Edge.

Today's update is relatively minor. If you want to check out more exciting changes to Microsoft's browser, make sure to check out how Edge is trying to appeal to gamers. Microsoft is also working to improve how browsing history looks.

Microsoft listed all of the improvements and changes in a Tech Community post:

Improved reliability:

macOS: Fixed browser crash when clicking on the Share option from the Workspace Invite dialog.

WebView2: Fixed CoreWebView2Frame.ExecuteScriptAsync hangs forever if the frame's destroyed while script is executing (#3124)



Changed behavior:

Re-added Reset sync data from Microsoft servers option for MSA.

Clicking on URLs in saved passwords now opens in a new tab.

Fixed erase button on the stylus pen not working in PDF.

Fixed current members not listed in Workspace.

Fixed PDF fillable form contains old values when starting a new session.

Fixed unable to use the scrollbar when the mouse cursor is at the edge of the screen.

Android: Fixed Read aloud select and read not working.

WebView2: Fixed no scrolling possible at HTML input fields of type "time" and HTML Select (#3512)

Enterprise: InPrivateModeAvailability policy now supports on iOS and Android. Fixed managed iOS devices can’t complete downloads to OneDrive. NewPDFReaderEnabled policy can now be used for WebView2.

