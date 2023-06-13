Microsoft Edge on Android is making it easier to bring up Bing Chat

What you need to know

Microsoft's latest Edge Dev build update brings the browser to version 115.0.1901.5.

The update incorporates a new voice search option in the Discover icon to enhance the user's interaction with Bing Chat.

Microsoft has also incorporated a long list of changed behaviors and improvements into this build.

Microsoft recently released a fresh update to Edge Dev bringing the browser to version 115.0.1901.5. The new build ships with several new features, including a new voice search option in Bing Chat's Discover icon, an edit wallpaper option in the NTP page layout menu, and a New Tab Page setting for Android users.

The latest version of Edge ships with a Discover button in the top-right corner of the browser that's in place to help users interact with Bing Chat instantly.

Rather than launching another tab, you can click on the button to open a flyout overlay where you can access it directly. However, there's now an option to remove the Bing Chat button from Microsoft Edge if you don't find it useful.

Microsoft shipped Bing Chat to Edge mobile, Bing apps, and Skype in Preview in February, citing that 64% of searches occur on mobile phones. As you might already be aware, Bing Chat on the mobile client can also analyze and summarize web pages on Edge, just like the desktop client, and provide users with contextual questions and answers.

Here are all the changes you should look out for with this update, as listed by Microsoft:

Edge Dev 115.0.1901.5: Added features

Android: Added Voice search in Discover. Added edit wallpaper option in the NTP page layout menu and New Tab Page setting.



Edge Dev 115.0.1901.5: Improved reliability

Fixed browser crash related to site permissions.

Fixed browser crash when leaving or deleting a Workspace.

Fixed browser crash when trying to install a site as an app.

Android: Fixed browser crash when loading a page.



Edge Dev 115.0.1901.5: Changed behavior

Fixed the missing title bar on Devtools and windows.

Fixed STATUS_BREAKPOINT error message when loading a page.

error message when loading a page. Fixed Favorites showing blank in Workspace.

iOS: Fixed the missing Suggest password option when creating a password.

Android: Fixed Send to Microsoft Edge Drop permission issue.

WebView2: NavigationKind API has now been promoted from the experimental stage to public.

Enterprise: Fixed the missing profile picture when switching tabs on iOS.

