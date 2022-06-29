Everything new for OneDrive in Q2 2022

What you need to know

Microsoft OneDrive gained several features in the second quarter of 2022, including the ability to delete folders with up to 10,000 items.

It's now easier to switch between personal and professional versions of OneDrive when using the web as well.

The Microsoft Teams Files experience is now powered by OneDrive, allowing people to use options that they've grown used to with the cloud storage service.

Microsoft regularly rolls out features for OneDrive. The cloud storage service doesn't get as many new options as other programs, such as Teams, but there are still quite a few new capabilities added each year. At the end of each quarter, Microsoft shares a blog post covering everything that's rolled out to OneDrive during that period. Microsoft's latest post (opens in new tab) breaks down all of the new features from Q2 2022.

Here's a quick list of everything that's new. We'll then dive deeper into specific features:

Easily navigate to all your Teams files from OneDrive

Deleting large folders

Microsoft Stream: Comment on a video or audio file in SharePoint and OneDrive

Shift between work and personal files in OneDrive

Quickly switch between document libraries

Pin important files to Quick Access

File browsing in Teams

Add to OneDrive in Teams

April's additions focused largely on file management. Microsoft added a "Your Teams" section and a "More Places" page to ease navigation. The company also added the option to delete folders with as many as 10,000 items.

In May, Microsoft made it easier to swap between professional and personal OneDrive accounts. Users can now click on their profile icon, see a dropdown menu of other accounts, and select the one they'd like to use, regardless of if they're personal or professional. A new dropdown option was also added to OneDrive and SharePoint to switch between document libraries last month.

This month, Teams gained the ability to add a shortcut to access OneDrive files. Changes to files made within Teams sync across OneDrive as well. Microsoft also added the option to rename shortcuts within OneDrive.